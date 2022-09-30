We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, September 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Have you found it difficult to pay for medical bills? Share your experience

By Staff reports
September 30, 2022 12:59 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Have you found it difficult to pay for medical bills, even if you have insurance? Have you been sent to collections for unpaid medical bills? Have you applied for hospital financial assistance? We want to hear from you.

If you have any other comments or questions, please contact investigative reporter Molly Castle Work at mwork@postbulletin.com

Related Topics: ROCHESTERALL-ACCESSNEWSMD
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Hi Quality Bakery.jpg
Local
Cannon Falls bakery donates $3,000 worth of doughnuts for Guinness record attempt
On Saturday morning, Oct. 1, an official attempt at the Guinness world record for largest doughnut wall will take place, using Hi Quality Bakery doughnuts.
September 30, 2022 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Heard Around Rochester Podcast logo
Business
Heard Around Rochester: Pescara ends breakfast; DQ ice cream in Chatfield year-round
New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.
September 30, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Election 2022 in United States
Local
Election 2022: Eyota City Council
The candidates for Eyota City Council make their pitches to voters ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
September 30, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
051521-CENTURY-HIGH-SCHOOL-07320.jpg
Local
Century High School notifies public of threat over homecoming
The threat at Century comes in the wake of a false threat of a shooter at Lourdes High School.
September 30, 2022 10:12 AM
 · 
By  Staff Reports