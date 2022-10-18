Hawk Horvath: Hunting ghosts in Mantorville

MANTORVILLE — While most people are tucked in for the night, a team of investigators is seated alert around a creaky wooden table waiting patiently in the dark — observing and listening.

They are ghost hunters.

Hawk Horvath and her team at Rochester’s After Hours Paranormal Investigations are spending their Monday night gathering evidence of ghost activity in Mantorville at the historic Greek Revival House, built in the 19th century and recently restored by the Mantorville Restoration Association.

A modest chandelier hangs from the ceiling. Lace curtains line the windows. The headlights from passing cars illuminate the shadows on the walls.

Last time they visited, Horvath said she met the ghosts of an 8-year-old boy and his mother. Tonight, they’ve brought marbles, teddy bears, a slinky and other toys — hoping to entreat the young apparition to re-emerge and interact with the team once again.

The Post Bulletin was invited to join Horvath and her team — senior investigator Kari Cousineah and investigators-in-training Eva Kathmann and Karin Ross — and shadow this haunted sojourn into Mantorville.

Hawk Horvath, lead investigator of After Hours Paranormal Investigations, right, introduces herself and the team to the house and begins asking questions. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

6 p.m. Arrival and equipment set up

The team arrives lugging large black suitcases and tote bags filled with equipment.

They unpack video cameras and digital voice recorders and place them throughout the house. At larger investigations, Horvath said they can set up as many as 15 video cameras.

Karin Ross, left, sets out trigger objects she brought to help interact with a young boy who the team saw last time they investigated the house. They've brought a range of toys, from puzzle books to teddy bears. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“The recorders run throughout the night, and we analyze the footage later, watching and listening for moving shadows, flashing meters and any voices that aren’t our own,” Horvath said. “Our goal is to find evidence of a haunting.”

The team places other ghost-hunting objects around the room that track electromagnetic energy, vibrations, and temperature changes. They’ve also brought toys for the spirits to interact with, including two teddy bears that talk and light up when they’re touched.

6:34 p.m. Spectral introductions

Once the equipment is set up, everyone settles in the dining room.

Speaking towards the parlor, Horvath extends a greeting and introduces herself and the team. She broaches questions. “Have you been to Rochester? Who’s here with us? Is the little boy we met last time back tonight?” Between questions, Horvath leaves lengthy silences.

The team doesn’t hear any responses, but Horvath said she usually doesn’t know if she’s getting responses until she’s back home and can listen to the recordings.

6:40 p.m. A knock at the door

The team hears footsteps and a large rap on the door. Jumpy, they look to each other before realizing it’s merely a human visitor.

After Horvath answers the door and helps the man on his way, she laughs. “Often it’s humans who scare us the most on these investigations.”

6:45 p.m. Testing out the Ghost Box

Horvath pulls out a converted transistor radio, known as a Ghost Box, that puts out white noise. It’s believed that ghost voices can come through the white noise, she said.

Listening to the crackly radio frequency, Horvath begins to query the box. “Can you talk to us a little bit? Last time we talked to a fellow called Luke. Is Luke around?”

As they hear breaks in the white noise and strange sounds, Horvath looks to her team and they try to decipher what they’re hearing.

7:15 p.m. Dinner

The team has come straight from work, so they pull out their dinner and eat around the table. While they munch on their sandwiches, they note there’s a lot of downtime with ghost hunting.

“If you watch Ghost Adventures on the Travel Channel, it can look like ghost hunting is all drama, drama drama,” Horvath said. “Most of the time it’s not scary. Don’t believe what you see on television.”

Kathmann laughs. “Yeah, I used to think ghost hunting was like 'Scooby Doo.'”

The team shares jokes and chats easily. Horvath said this is important to her when building a team.

“It’s important to work with people you like,” Horvath said. “You’re not experiencing action every second, so you need people that you can have a conversation with and that you trust.”

7:45 p.m. Observations continue

Post Bulletin: Hawk, what inspired you to start After Hours Paranormal Investigations?

Horvath: "I’ve had these gifts my whole life, but most of my career was spent in the church. I earned a doctorate of ministry and a masters of divinity and pastored churches as an ordained minister for 22 years. I chose the church thinking it would repress my gifts. It didn’t work very well.

Hawk Horvath, lead investigator of After Hours Paranormal Investigations, said she's been able to see ghosts since she was little. She held a career in the church for over two decades before finding her calling as a mentor, psychic and ghost hunter. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

"One day in 2007, I was visiting the cemetery to pay respects to my family — I call it my Grateful Dead tour — and I heard footsteps behind me. I turned around and the ghosts of my mother, grandmother and great-grandmother were there. My great-grandmother put her hand on my shoulder and said, 'It’s time to use your gifts.'”

PB: You’re retired from the church now, but how does your experience as an ordained minister lend itself to this work?

Horvath: "It probably makes me more empathetic because I saw so many things when I pastored and dealt with so many different kinds of people. As strange as it sounds, there’s something sacred about being a ghost hunter for me. Sometimes I am the first person to tell a spirit that they can go home."

8:35 p.m. A meter flashes

The K-II meter has gone off, which senses electromagnetic energy. Kathmann, who has been wielding the handheld infrared camcorder, pivots, hoping to catch the flashing meter on video. It stops flashing.

“Of course when we want it to happen, it never happens,” Ross jokes.

8:40 p.m. A change in energy

Cousineah said she is sensing some activity in the parlor. She walks over and kneels on the carpet, playing with the toys that they’ve brought — dominoes, race cars and more — hoping the spirits she’s sensing will join her.

PB: What happens after tonight? What do you do with the evidence that you’ve found?

Horvath: "We review our recordings and save clips that seem promising. Sometimes we’re working through 40 hours of footage. Then we hold a debunking session where we try to figure out if anything we saw or heard was just us, not a ghost."

"For example, one time, I caught this weird sound and told them, 'You guys are going to love this. This is something really freaky. Get ready.'”

Cousineah: "Then I had to break it to her — I said, 'Hawk, I hate to blow your bubble, but that was your stomach. It was growling all night long.'”

Kari Cousineah, the senior investigator with After Hours Paranormal Investigations, invites ghosts to interact with the toys she set up while ghost hunting on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at the Greek Revival House in Mantorville. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

9:10 p.m. An appearance

The Post Bulletin might not be the only visitors here tonight. Horvath sees the little boy return. She has a conversation with him and relays that his father is a logger, that he’s wearing a hat and looks like he’s come from Sunday school.

A few minutes later, Horvath says the boy’s mom is calling him for dinner. He leaves.

9:35 p.m. Headed home

The Greek Revival House is only open until 10 p.m., so the team prepares to head home.

Do any of you think you’ll become ghosts?

Cousineah laughs, “If I become a ghost, watch out for me because I know all the tricks.”

The Greek Revival House on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Mantorville. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Kari Cousineah, the senior investigator with After Hours Paranormal Investigations, finishes setting up the trigger objects on the carpet. A meter tracking vibration is propped on the chair. Below are two teddy bears that light up when they're touched. The bigger one tracks changes in temperatures and talks. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Kari Cousineah takes video during a ghost hunt on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at the Greek Revival House in Mantorville. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Kari Cousineah helps facilitate equipment set up before a ghost hunt on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at the Greek Revival House in Mantorville. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Hawk Horvath, lead investigator of After Hours Paranormal Investigations listens alongside Eva Kathmann to the Ghost Box, a converted radio transmitter that emits white noise. It's believed ghosts can communicate through the white noise. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

The After Hours Paranormal Investigations team observes while ghost hunting on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at the Greek Revival House in Mantorville. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Hawk Horvath, Lead Investigator of After Hours Paranormal Investigations, right, invites ghosts to communicate with her while ghost hunting on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at the Greek Revival House in Mantorville. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Eva Kathmann and Karin Ross, both new to the After Hours Paranormal Investigations team set up equipment before a ghost hunt on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at the Greek Revival House in Mantorville. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

A REM-Pod sits in the kitchen to detect disturbances in the electromagnetic field on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at the Greek Revival House in Mantorville. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

A video recorder with an infrared light attached on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at the Greek Revival House in Mantorville. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

An EMF meter, which measures electromagnectic fields, sits on a chair with a bell and other activities during a ghost hunt on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at the Greek Revival House in Mantorville. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Hawk Horvath, Lead Investigator of After Hours Paranormal Investigations, talks with Eva Kathmann and Karin Ross as they set up equipment before a ghost hunt on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at the Greek Revival House in Mantorville. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Kari Cousineah, an investigator with After Hours Paranormal Investigations, invites ghosts to interact with the toys she set up while ghost hunting on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at the Greek Revival House in Mantorville. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Trigger objects, which were brought to help interact with ghosts, lay on the floor in the common area on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at the Greek Revival House in Mantorville. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

The After Hours Paranormal Investigations team observes while ghost hunting on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at the Greek Revival House in Mantorville. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Trigger objects, which were brought to help interact with ghosts, lay on the floor in the common area on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at the Greek Revival House in Mantorville. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin