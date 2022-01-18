SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Hayfield man accused in stabbing, held on $200,000 bail

Tyler Stroud, 34, made his first appearance Tuesday morning in Dodge County District Court on charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, fifth-degree drug possession, being a felon in possession of ammunition and two counts of weapons possession.

Police lights
stock photo
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
January 18, 2022 04:17 PM
MANTORVILLE — A Hayfield man was ordered held on $200,000 bail Tuesday morning, Jan. 18, 2022, for allegedly stabbing another man over the weekend.

Tyler Stroud, 34, made his first appearance Tuesday in Dodge County District Court on charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, fifth-degree drug possession, being a felon in possession of ammunition and two weapons possession charges. At the hearing, Judge Pamela King set unconditional bail at $200,000. No conditional bail was set.

Stroud was arrested Sunday evening and is being held at the Steele County jail.

Dodge County sheriff's deputies were called about 12:40 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, to a residence in the 10 block of Second Avenue Northwest in Dodge Center for a report of a stabbing. A 34-year-old woman reported that her 30-year-old husband had just been stabbed by Stroud, who then left in Chevrolet sedan, according to the criminal complaint.

Deputies found the 30-year-old man sitting on the front steps of the residence with his shoulder wrapped in a towel. A news release from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office sent Tuesday afternoon stated that the man was still hospitalized for his injuries at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

Both the woman and her husband told deputies that Stroud was not acting like himself and believed he may not have been taking his medication, according to court documents. Both had asked him to leave their home. The husband said that after he asked Stroud to leave, he went outside to shovel. He was looking inside of his truck for a pair of gloves when Stroud allegedly attacked him.

"(The man) stated that he does not know why Stroud would do such a thing," the criminal complaint reads.

Stroud was not at the residence when deputies arrived and they were unable to find him in the hours after the incident. On Sunday, a deputy was listening to the scanner when he overheard that Olmsted County sheriff's deputies and troopers with the Minnesota State Patrol were following a dark-colored Malibu with dark windows west on U.S. Highway 14.

"This was not a pursuit — this was law enforcement following the suspect vehicle trying to avoid another pursuit in hopes of getting the vehicle to stop at some point and safely take Stroud into custody without risk of harming him or others on the roadway," Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose wrote in the news release.

The Dodge County deputy who had listened to the scanner chatter went to the Olmsted-Dodge county line and place stopped sticks. The vehicle drove around the sticks, but was stopped a short time later after being boxed in while stopped for a stop sign. Stroud was arrested without incident.

When he was searched, deputies reportedly found two live 20-gauge "shot shells," a small baggie containing various 0.22 rim fire cartridges, a black auto-deploying and retracting knife, a small hunting knife in a sheath and a set of metal knuckles, according to the criminal complaint. Deputies reportedly also found two vape devices containing THC oil.

Stroud's next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 31.

