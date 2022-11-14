SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
Hayfield man charged with several felonies after driving at Dodge County deputies and crashing into car

Chad Robert Cordie, 41, of Hayfield, is facing charges related to an incident last week where he allegedly harassed a woman, drove his vehicle at deputies and then crashed into the woman's vehicle.

Chad Robert Cordie
Chad Robert Cordie.
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
November 14, 2022 12:08 PM
MANTORVILLE — A 41-year-old Hayfield man faces charges in Dodge County District Court after he allegedly drove his vehicle at law enforcement and crashed into a vehicle last week.

Chad Robert Cordie is charged with first-degree assault for using deadly force against a peace officer, violating a domestic abuse no contact order and first-degree damage to property, all felonies.

District Judge Jodi Williamson ordered he be held on a $50,000 bail or bond during a court hearing Nov. 14, 2022.

As of Monday morning, Cordie is listed as in custody in the Olmsted County Detention Center. He's next scheduled to appear in court Nov. 28, 2022.

According to the criminal complaint:

Dodge County Sheriff deputies were initially dispatched to a Hayfield bar on Nov. 10, 2022, after a woman reported that Cordie had repeatedly violated a domestic abuse no contact order that prohibited Cordie from contacting her.

The woman told law enforcement that Cordie had called her place of employment, at one point he told her "things are going to go down tonight between us."

A deputy parked nearby the pub and observed Cordie driving by the business and initiated a traffic stop.

Cordie stopped the vehicle in a business parking lot and began to punch the window before being ordered out of the vehicle by the deputy.

He complied with law enforcement's commands but made several statements about people from his computer and the internet chasing him and that the car radio told him to contact the woman at the bar.

When a second deputy arrived on scene, Cordie shoved the first deputy and ran back to his vehicle.

"I'm not going to jail," Cordie said.

Cordie then got into his vehicle, made a U-turn and drove directly at the law enforcement vehicles. Deputies were able to move their squad cars to avoid being hit.

He then led deputies on a pursuit through Hayfield, reaching speeds up to 70 miles per hour.

Cordie then hit a trash can and collided with the woman's vehicle.

"Cordie refused to exit his vehicle and his window was shattered," reads part of the complaint. "After some time, Cordie did exit his vehicle and he was taken into custody."

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
