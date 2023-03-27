Hayfield man dies following Friday afternoon crash

HAYFIELD, Minn. — One person died following a two-vehicle crash near Hayfield on Friday morning, March 24, 2023.

A Ford sedan and a silver sedan, traveling in opposite directions, collided between 250th Avenue and 720th Street in Vernon Township, according to a Dodge County Sheriff's Office news release.

The driver of the Ford, 60-year-old Mark Moser of rural Hayfield, said he believes he fell asleep while driving due to not feeling well, according to the Sheriff's Office. He woke up with his car flipped in the ditch.

Also Read





The driver of the other sedan, 83-year-old Robert Faulhaber, of Hayfield, said he was driving north toward Kasson when the Ford came into his lane, according to the Sheriff's Office. Faulhaber said he did not have time to move out of the way.

First responders reported a "large debris field on the roadway" with both vehicles in the ditch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moser and Faulhaber were transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with indicated non-life threatening injuries. Faulhaber later died while being treated at the hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Hayfield Fire Department, Hayfield Ambulance Service, Dodge Center Ambulance Service, Minnesota State Patrol and Mayo One air ambulance also responded to the crash.

Possible charges related to the fatal crash are pending with the Dodge County Attorney's Office.