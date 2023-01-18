STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
|
Hayfield man given probation for driving at Dodge County deputies and crashing into car

No jail time for Hayfield man who was accused of harassing a woman, driving his vehicle at deputies and then crashing into the woman's vehicle.

Chad Robert Cordie
Chad Robert Cordie.
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
January 18, 2023 03:56 PM
MANTORVILLE — A 41-year-old Hayfield man was given five years of probation in Dodge County District Court on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, for a November 2022 incident where he drove his vehicle at law enforcement and crashed into a vehicle.

Chad Robert Cordie pleaded guilty to felony first-degree damage to property and a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated in Decemeber 2022. Charges for felony first-degree assault a violating a domestic abuse no contact order, a misdemeanor, were dismissed.

District Judge Jodi Willamson ordered a stay of imposition for both of his charges, imposing several alcohol related restrictions on Cordie and ordering him to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Williamson also sentenced him to 29 days in jail but credited him with 29 days for time served.

If Cordie successfully completes his probation, his felony charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor, though the court reserves the right to order him to prison if he violates his probation.

According to the criminal complaint:

Dodge County Sheriff deputies were initially dispatched to a Hayfield bar on Nov. 10, 2022, after a woman reported that Cordie had repeatedly violated a domestic abuse no contact order that prohibited Cordie from contacting her.

The woman told law enforcement that Cordie had called her place of employment, at one point he told her "things are going to go down tonight between us."

A deputy parked nearby the pub and observed Cordie driving by the business and initiated a traffic stop.

Cordie stopped the vehicle in a business parking lot and began to punch the window before being ordered out of the vehicle by the deputy.

He complied with law enforcement's commands but made several statements about people from his computer and the internet chasing him and that the car radio told him to contact the woman at the bar.

When a second deputy arrived on scene, Cordie shoved the first deputy and ran back to his vehicle.

"I'm not going to jail," Cordie said.

Cordie then got into his vehicle, made a U-turn and drove directly at the law enforcement vehicles. Deputies were able to move their squad cars to avoid being hit.

He then led deputies on a pursuit through Hayfield, reaching speeds up to 70 miles per hour.

Cordie then hit a trash can and collided with the woman's vehicle.

"Cordie refused to exit his vehicle and his window was shattered," reads part of the complaint. "After some time, Cordie did exit his vehicle and he was taken into custody."

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
