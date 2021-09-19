Hayfield man killed in Wabasha County crash
One man was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and semi truck.
PLAINVIEW —A Hayfield man was killed when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a truck Saturday.
Joshua David Peterson, 40, was killed when he struck a truck north of Plainfield at Minnesota Highway 42 and Wabasha County Highway 14, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The crash happened about 2 p.m.
Peterson was driving north on a 2007 Harley Davidson when he collided with a 1993 PeterBilt truck crossing the highway west The truck was driven by Michael Paul Hutchison, 42, of Plainview.
Peterson was declared dead at the site of the crash.
The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office assisted in investigating the crash.
