News | Local

Hayfield man pleads guilty to sexual assault

Timothy Jay Griffin, 55, pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for an incident that occurred between November 2013 and November 2016.

Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
March 21, 2022 12:40 PM
ROCHESTER — A Hayfield man pleaded guilty Monday, March 21, to a charge that he sexually assaulted a child at her home more than five years ago.

Timothy Jay Griffin, 55, pleaded guilty in Olmsted County District Court to a charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. The incident occurred between November 2013 and November 2016, according to the criminal complaint. Griffin had faced a total of six charges after an amended criminal complaint was filed in March 2022, which added the sixth felony charge of criminal sexual conduct.

According to the plea petition, the remaining charges are expected to be dismissed at sentencing. Prosecutors will recommend a "bottom of the box" sentence, meaning a sentence that will give Griffin the minimum punishment prescribed within the range of the state sentencing guidelines.

Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies took a report from a Rock Dell woman in December 2020. The woman reported that she had been assaulted by Griffin when she was a child between the ages of 6 and 17 years old. The woman told an Olmsted County Sheriff's detective there were at least six incidents over the decade.

When interviewed by police later that day, Griffin admitted to at least four incidents, according to the amended criminal complaint.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 26.

