'He is Mr. Pinewood': A beloved Rochester teacher says goodbye after more than 30 years

ROCHESTER — This past Friday, Jeff Newkirk was at the front of his classroom with an acoustic guitar, on his knee, leading his students in a collection of camp songs. He stopped momentarily just before the chorus of “Oh Susanna,” and addressed the class:

“Two times because …”

“... because it’s sooo good,” a student replied.

"It's sooo good," Newkirk repeated.

And then the class dove right back into the song, singing the chorus not once but twice. And yes, it was that good.

This is Newkirk’s last year as a second-grade teacher at Pinewood Elementary. As such, he’s stepping aside from a career as one of the school’s most beloved teachers. It’s his 33rd year in education — 30 of which have been spent at Pinewood.

“He teaches life lessons every day, not just the academics,” said Cara Lane, another Pinewood teacher who has worked with Newkirk for years. “He models how you treat others. He’s got two rules for his kids. One is to be nice. And the other is to do your job.”

He’s been teaching in Rochester so long, in fact, that it’s something Mark and Kristin Nelson have in common with their two sons, Dillan and Derrick. Albeit, the parents had Newkirk when they were in the sixth grade before the district made that part of middle school and before Newkirk made the second grade his permanent home.

“The fun thing is getting to see him teach the kids with the same guitar and the same songs that he used to do in our class,” Kristin said.

According to Newkirk, that isn’t the only situation where he’s taught the children of his former students. It’s been happening for a few years now.

“This year, I have a kid whose uncle was in my first class,” Newkirk said. “How cool is that?”

And, most of the time, he can remember the first generation student, he said. At least he did with Mark and Kristin, who both started laughing when asked about it.

"Maybe that's bad," Mark said about Newkirk remembering him so many years later.

Back in his own school years at Folwell Elementary, Newkirk had to repeat the second grade – the same grade he would later spend the bulk of his career teaching. No matter how upsetting it may have been at the time, it became a tool to help him relate to his students.

“I could not read, and I couldn’t do math,” he said. “They (the students) are a little surprised then because they think teachers know everything.”

Pinewood Elementary is one of Rochester’s smaller schools, tucked away just off Highway 1 near Willow Creek Middle School. Newkirk described it as a “special place.”

And to some of those who have either attended or worked at the school, it’s become almost synonymous with the second-grade teacher named Jeff Newkirk.

“I am so sad that he will not be here (any more),” Lane said. “He is Mr. Pinewood.”

Jeff Newkirk sings and plays guitar in front of his class at Pinewood Elementary as part of one of his final meetings with his students before he retires after 30 years of teaching on Friday, May 27, 2022. Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bullet

Other Rochester teachers retiring after more than 30 years with Rochester Public Schools include:

