'He is Mr. Pinewood': A beloved Rochester teacher says goodbye after more than 30 years
This is Jeff Newkirk's 33rd year in education, and 30 of those years have been spent at Pinewood Elementary.
ROCHESTER — This past Friday, Jeff Newkirk was at the front of his classroom with an acoustic guitar, on his knee, leading his students in a collection of camp songs. He stopped momentarily just before the chorus of “Oh Susanna,” and addressed the class:
“Two times because …”
“... because it’s sooo good,” a student replied.
"It's sooo good," Newkirk repeated.
And then the class dove right back into the song, singing the chorus not once but twice. And yes, it was that good.
This is Newkirk’s last year as a second-grade teacher at Pinewood Elementary. As such, he’s stepping aside from a career as one of the school’s most beloved teachers. It’s his 33rd year in education — 30 of which have been spent at Pinewood.
“He teaches life lessons every day, not just the academics,” said Cara Lane, another Pinewood teacher who has worked with Newkirk for years. “He models how you treat others. He’s got two rules for his kids. One is to be nice. And the other is to do your job.”
He’s been teaching in Rochester so long, in fact, that it’s something Mark and Kristin Nelson have in common with their two sons, Dillan and Derrick. Albeit, the parents had Newkirk when they were in the sixth grade before the district made that part of middle school and before Newkirk made the second grade his permanent home.
“The fun thing is getting to see him teach the kids with the same guitar and the same songs that he used to do in our class,” Kristin said.
According to Newkirk, that isn’t the only situation where he’s taught the children of his former students. It’s been happening for a few years now.
“This year, I have a kid whose uncle was in my first class,” Newkirk said. “How cool is that?”
And, most of the time, he can remember the first generation student, he said. At least he did with Mark and Kristin, who both started laughing when asked about it.
"Maybe that's bad," Mark said about Newkirk remembering him so many years later.
Back in his own school years at Folwell Elementary, Newkirk had to repeat the second grade – the same grade he would later spend the bulk of his career teaching. No matter how upsetting it may have been at the time, it became a tool to help him relate to his students.
“I could not read, and I couldn’t do math,” he said. “They (the students) are a little surprised then because they think teachers know everything.”
Pinewood Elementary is one of Rochester’s smaller schools, tucked away just off Highway 1 near Willow Creek Middle School. Newkirk described it as a “special place.”
And to some of those who have either attended or worked at the school, it’s become almost synonymous with the second-grade teacher named Jeff Newkirk.
“I am so sad that he will not be here (any more),” Lane said. “He is Mr. Pinewood.”
Other Rochester teachers retiring after more than 30 years with Rochester Public Schools include:
- Rebecca Mealey, music teacher at Pinewood and Washington elementary schools, retired in September. Mealey was with the district for 30 years.
- Cindy Eggert, special education paraprofessional at Gage Elementary School, retired in August. Eggert was with the district for 36 years.
- Dawn Bartel, special education paraprofessional at the Educational Services Center - RAIL, retired in January. Bartel was with the district for 36 years.
- Nancy Wolf, sixth-grade teacher at Willow Creek Middle School, retired in April. Wolf was with the district for 30 years.
- Monica Bowler, principal on special assignment at the Edison Building, retired in June. Bowler was with the district for 32 years.
- Colleen Sallee, teacher for the gifted and talented at Bamber Valley Elementary School, retired in June. Sallee was with the district for 37 years.
- Helen Duff, fourth-grade teacher at Bamber Valley Elementary School, retires in June. Duff has been with the district for 36 years.
- Dan Devine, science teacher at Mayo High School, retires in June. Devine has been with the district for 30 years.
- Donald Quetone, English teacher at the Rochester Alternative Learning Center, retires in June. Quetone has been with the district for 30 years.
- Jeffrey Lunde, social studies teacher at Mayo High School and CTECH, retires in June. Lunde has been with the district for 35 years.
- Bruce Rodgers, social studies teacher at Kellogg Middle School, retires in June. Rodgers has been with the district for 31 years.
- Karen Sabatke, special education instructional coach at John Marshall High School, retires in June. Sabatke has been with the district for 32 years.
- Susan Dunne-Laughland, fourth-grade teacher at Lincoln K-8 District-wide School, retires in June. Dunne-Laughland has been with the district for 30 years.
- Diane Mittelstadt, special education paraprofessional at Franklin Elementary School, retires in August. Mittlestadt has been with the district for 35 years.
- Cathlene Crofton, student nutrition services associate at Willow Creek Middle School, retires in August. Crofton has been with the district for 35 years.
- Barbara Tointon, secondary paraprofessional (library/media) at Friedell Middle School, retires in June. Tointon has been with the district for 31 years.