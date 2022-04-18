He sounded an environmental alarm 50 years ago; the world snoozed

ROCHESTER — Fifty years ago, Rochester native Dennis Meadows co-authored a book that sounded an environmental alarm.

The 1972 best-selling publication “The Limits to Growth” outlined the pace we were consuming natural resources, producing food and creating pollution.

The book has sold more than 30 millions of copies worldwide and has been published in 35 languages. It inspired the formation of environmental groups and gave environmental advocates a body of research to point to. It stated, using data and computer modeling, infinite growth on a planet with finite resources couldn’t continue.

And it changed nothing.

“The main people who read it were people who believed that anyway,” Meadows said 50 years later. “And most of them weren’t in positions of power.”

Meadows, a 1960 graduate of John Marshall High School, said he always had an interest in history. After he completed his PhD at MIT and his wife finished hers at Harvard, the couple took a trip from England to Sri Lanka. Traveling through the heart of empires that lasted millennia inspired Meadows to work with a group called the Club of Rome to postulate what the next 200 years will look like for the U.S. and other industrialized societies.

The models showed without major societal shifts the rate of population growth and consumption would come to an end sometime in the 2020s to 2060s.

Other models showed Western industrial societies could bring their consumption down to levels the planet could continue to sustain beyond the year 2100.

“Unfortunately, that’s predicated on the fact we would make some big changes to policy,” Meadows said.

Those changes, Meadows postulated, would need to have been made decades ago. Could those changes be implemented now to stave off a drop in available resources and standards of living?

“My simple answer is no,” Meadows said. “What do you see that suggests there’s infinite growth ahead of us?”

Many solutions such as building electric vehicles (requiring growth of auto and transportation and auto industries) are based on more growth and won’t be long-term options.

“Sustainable growth is an oxymoron,” Meadows said.

Building resilience

So what happens when the resources and materials we’re used to consuming can’t be generated at greater rates, or, as modeled, generated at lower rates at higher costs?

Meadows says we’re already seeing the effects.

The world has reached peak oil production. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine appears to be motivated in part over resources. The COVID-19 pandemic revealed the fragility of various supply chains.

“We’re seeing these shock events,” he said. “They are what it’s going to be like forever — during our lifetimes anyway.”

The Limits to Growth, published in 1972. Contributed photo

What we can do is try to build resilience to those shocks. Resilience can mean growing your own food, generating your own power. It can also mean very small efforts as well, he added.

“Everyone who reads this article can do something to make their house more resilient,” he said.

For example, Meadows fills his car’s gas tank when it’s half empty instead of waiting until it’s nearly empty. The benefit is a small bit of resilience if he finds he needs to go somewhere far away on short notice. Having a freezer or a pantry to store more food for longer is another small example of some resilience, he said. These are things people do at a small personal and community level. However, the most simple and basic building blocks or resilience are all around you.

“An extremely important part of resilience is social networking, building a network of friends who trust and care for each other,” he said.

Urban homesteaders

A group in Southeast Minnesota is doing their best to build a network of resilience and connection. The Southeast Minnesota Urban Homesteaders is a growing group of people sharing their experiences and best practices growing food and integrating sustainable and resilient practices into their homes.

Ivan Idso Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

To mark Earth Day and the anniversary of the book, sustainability advocacy group Transition Rochester is hosting an event and discussion about the work. The event is Wednesday at Gray Duck and will include a video address from Meadows.

Ivan Idso, a Rochester resident and homesteading group member, said Meadows’ book was one of the reasons he has worked to make his home more resilient. He tested that resilience with his solar generating capacity shortly after a cold snap brought energy grids to their breaking points in Texas in 2020 .

“We’re all just trying to find ways to make things work for us here,” Idso said.

Small pockets of resilience can help build communities that are resilient to the further oncoming shocks of the end of exponential growth and climate change, Meadows said.

“If you put centers of resilience in a system, the whole system becomes more resilient,” he said.

If you go

What: Limits to Growth, a Transition Rochester event.

When: 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Where: Gray Duck Theater and Coffeehouse, 619 Sixth Ave. NW.

How much: $5. Tickets available at www.grayducktheater.com .

