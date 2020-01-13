LANESBORO -- Andrzej Zalasinski, executive director of the Lanesboro Area Chamber of Commerce, has been awarded a National Institute Scholarship and has recently completed his first year at Institute for Organization Management, a four-year nonprofit leadership training program at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Ariz.
Given to professionals across the country, the National Institute Scholarships recognize each recipient for their involvement in industry professional organizations, community service, and professional background.
“Institute graduates are recognized across the country as leaders in their industries and organizations,” said Raymond P. Towle, IOM, CAE, the U.S. Chamber Foundation’s vice president of Institute for Organization Management. “These individuals have the knowledge, skills, and dedication necessary to achieve professional and organizational success in the dynamic association and chamber industries.”
KSMQ producer selected for national cohort
AUSTIN -- KSMQ Public Television Producer Annie Krenik is one of 15 media professionals nationwide selected to participate in the 2020 PBS Digital Immersion Scholarship Program.
Digital Immersion was created by PBS (Public Broadcasting Service) with support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to help stations improve their digital efforts, while offering an opportunity for station staff to connect to a greater public media community of professionals.
Digital Immersion is a professional development opportunity for PBS station personnel that mixes in-depth virtual trainings, immersive experiences, hands-on workshops, and collaborative mentorship to improve overall expertise in digital strategies and tactics.
The 10-month professional development experience focuses on developing strategic and organizational tactics, with the selected participants being able to draw on the project’s teachings and a national network of public media contacts to further digital success at their station and at the local level.
A native of rural Mankato, Krenik is a graduate of Minnesota State University – Mankato and holds a degree in Film & Media Studies. As part of her academic work while at MSU, Krenik completed an internship at KSMQ during the 2018 school year and joined the television station full time in 2019.
Grand Meadow will cut ribbon on new solar array
GRAND MEADOW -- The public is invited to attend the ribbon cutting and open house for the new Solar Array system and the newly expanded GM Gym at the Grand Meadow Business Center on Jan. 18.
With expanded space and added equipment, the GM Gym will celebrate with a ribbon cutting at 1:30 p.m. and an open house following.
Immediately following the GM Gym ribbon cutting, a second ribbon cutting will highlight the new solar system at the Grand Meadow Business Center. Engineered and built by Novel Energy Solutions, the 30 kW solar system is a major energy and technology upgrade for the Business Center.
The Grand Meadow Business Center is located two blocks south of Minnesota State Highway 16.