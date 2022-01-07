Community groups sign statement of support for equity and diversity in Rochester Public Schools

ROCHESTER — More than 60 individuals from more than a dozen organizations sent a letter to the Rochester School Board recently, voicing their support for “the ongoing diversity, equity, and inclusion work taking place within Rochester Public Schools.”

The statement was sent to the school board in late December.

“The continued efforts by Rochester Public Schools to build inclusion and equity are both timely and urgent,” Dee Sabol, executive director of the Diversity Council, wrote in an editorial accompanying the main statement. "Upon graduation, our young people will lead, work with, and work for people who are very different from themselves. They will encounter individuals with a variety of geographic, economic, familial, and cultural experiences who communicate, work, and thrive in unique ways."

The statement of support comes at a time of disagreement surrounding the direction of Rochester Public Schools. Once school board meetings returned to an in-person format in 2021, they became the focus of protests.

Many of the protests focused on the district's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and its masking policies, but they also included dissent on issues such as equity and social justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

In August, an anonymous organization called Equality in Education submitted a large data request to the district. The organization's attorney described it as "a group of concerned parents and taxpayers residing in the Rochester School District."

The data request asked for materials such as curriculum, emails, presentations and even text messages going back two years that may include content related to equity and social justice.

Sabol said the statement of support was created as a way to show solidarity with the school district.

“It really came about because many of us in the community — especially in these organizations that work with and focus on human development — felt like our school district, first of all, is doing a good job and secondly is kind of carrying the water all by themselves and taking the heat for the work they’re doing,” she said. “And we didn’t want them to continue to feel like they’re all alone in that space.”

The statement of support can be read below.

Rochester Public Schools Board of Education Members,

Diversity Council is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the realization of civic, health, and educational equity, writing today on behalf of a coalition of organizations with collective concern for the education and wellbeing of our community’s youth.

We wish to express our support for the ongoing diversity, equity, and inclusion work taking place within Rochester Public Schools. We recognize and admire your visible and persistent commitment to addressing diversity issues and disparities at both the individual school and district level. We are grateful for your leadership as Board of Education members and for your support of Dr. Pekel, district administrators, and staff guiding this work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is why we believe diversity, equity, and inclusion work is essential to student and community success:



Our public education systems must be designed to recognize and affirm the human dignity of every student. Our educators and administrators must have the knowledge and tools to create culturally responsive environments for students to learn and thrive. Understanding how our systems and structures work is imperative if we are to identify and address disparities and achievement gaps.

We recognize the social and political stressors that accompany these decisions at this point in time and are resolute in our support of your decision to continue to work toward more equitable schools.

Thank you for your service and your time. We appreciate the effort expended by each of you in your role on the Board of Education of Rochester Public Schools.

Sincerely,

Community Undersigned (appearing alphabetically by organization name)

Ability Building Community



Wayne Stenberg, Executive Director

Barbershop Talk



Andre Crockett, Host

Bud Whitehorn, Co-Host

C.E.R.T. – Community Engagement Response Team



ADVERTISEMENT

Bud Whitehorn, Founder

Andre Crockett, Co-Founder

City of Rochester MN



Brooke Carlson, Council President

Molly Dennis, Councilmember Ward 6

The Collective



Tara Freimund, Executive Director

Cradle to Career



Claudia Tabini, Interim Co-Executive Director

Kelsey Duffy, Interim Co-Executive Director

Diversity Council



Jamia Erickson, Board President

Amrita Prakaashana, Board Vice President

Erin Blake, Board Treasurer

Al Lun, Board Secretary

Julie Hobbs, Ph.D., Board Member

Mamisoa Knutson, Board Member

Sumedha Penheiter, Ph.D., Board Member

Erin Rahman, Board Member

Dr. Nicole Sandhu, Board Member

Clara Sifuentes, Board Member

George Thompson, Board Member

Dee Sabol, Executive Director

Kylie Bartz, EquityLogic™ and Communications Program Specialist

Catherine Davis, EquityLogic™ Program Director

Camila Hallemeier, Development Manager

Kathy Harowski, Ph.D., Organizational Equity Strategist

Savita Katarya, Sr. Organizational Equity Strategist

Stefanie Meunier, Bookkeeper

Rebecca Minkus, Youth, Family & Community Education Program Specialist

Heidi Wilkins, Youth, Family & Community Education Director

Victoria Ness, Citizen Stakeholder

Dr. Gurpreet Sandhu, Citizen Stakeholder

Amy Hocraffer, Citizen Stakeholder

Family Service Rochester



Scott Maloney, Executive Director

ISAIAH



Jack Dudley, Southern MN Organizer

The Minnesota Group



Char Kunkel, Ph.D.

Jyoti Grewal, Ph.D.

Ron Ferguson, Ph.D.

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America



Donna Miller, Rochester Local Group Co-Lead

Alisha Eiken, Rochester Local Group Co-Lead

PossAbilities of Southern Minnesota



Susan Mackert, Executive Director

Rochester Branch of NAACP



Walé Elegbede, President

William C. Jordan, Jr., Vice President

Rachel Snyder, Treasurer

Barbara Jordan, Secretary

Cleophas Pearson, Assistant Secretary

Kindra Ramaker, Assistant Secretary & Chair Membership Committee

Ray Schmitz, Co-Chair Environmental and Climate Justice Committee

Justin Cook, Co-Chair Education Committee and Criminal Justice Committee

Phil Wheeler, Co-Chair Education Committee

Jennifer Belisle, Chair Economic Development Committee

Rochester Community Initiative



Yasmin Ali, Chief Operating Officer

Mary Villarama, Assistant Operating Officer

Annie Chen, Co-Director of Logistics

Rita Dai, Co-Director of Logistics

Ella Mitchell, Co-Director of Public Relations

Layna Erredge, Co-Director of Public Relations

Jenny Yan, Co-Director of Development

Natasha Sortland, Co-Director of Development

William Laudon, Director of Education

Rochester Community and Technical College



Dr. Jeffrey Boyd, President

Rochester for Justice



Founders

University of Minnesota Rochester



Dr. Lori Carrell, Chancellor

Winona State University

