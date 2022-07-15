SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Socialism, finances, and drag queens: Rochester School Board candidates cover it all during forum

The forum, sponsored by the League of Women Voters, was held Thursday at the Rochester Public Library. The candidates included Elena Niehoff, Patrick Farmer, as well as incumbent Cathy Nathan.

IMG_8392.JPG
Candidates for Rochester School Board speak during a forum at the Rochester Public Library on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
July 15, 2022 12:29 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A forum of three candidates for Rochester School Board Seat 6 revealed some wildly differing views on the status of the school system and how it should move forward.

The forum, sponsored by the League of Women Voters, was held Thursday at the Rochester Public Library. The candidates included Elena Niehoff, Patrick Farmer, as well as incumbent Cathy Nathan.

As with the two previous school board forums, the event included questions about equity, diversity, safety, and the district's budget, among others.

Throughout the forum, Nathan offered up the most facts about the status of the school system, going into detail about the district's policies and procedures, as well as describing some of its current programs.

She also clarified misstatements from other candidates about the district's budget deficit.

ADVERTISEMENT

IMG_8402.JPG
Rochester School Board candidate Cathy Nathan speaks at a forum at the Rochester Public Library on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

"This deficit has been reduced to zero. We took care of that by spending $9.3 million of federal COVID funding, we reduced expenditures by $7 million, we delayed fund transfers and canceled leases for $2.4 million, and we used $4.2 million of the fund balance that accumulated over the last few years," Nathan explained. "And those expenditure reductions did not affect teaching and learning for the school year."

Niehoff described herself as a mother, grandmother, and as an immigrant. She explained how her background prompted her to run for the school board.

"I'm running because I'm concerned how our leaders in education (are) infatuated with the socialism agenda," Niehoff said.

Niehoff blamed the current school board for mishandling the district's finances, and called them irresponsible for building four new schools during a time when more than 600 students left the district.

However, she didn't clarify that the district began planning and building the new schools before the pandemic resulted in a considerable loss of students.

IMG_8399.JPG
Rochester School Board candidate Elena Niehoff speaks during a forum at the Rochester Public Library, held July 14, 2022.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

She also suggested the school district would have to sell some property, even though Nathan explained earlier in the meeting how the board had dealt with the deficit.

"The budget needs to be responsible," Niehoff said. "We probably need to sell a few buildings to get the budget working back."

Farmer made some of the more unusual statements from the debate. During a question about diversifying the staff, he suggested the district could advertise for positions in places like international grocery stores and the mosque.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also expressed concern that some school districts allegedly have let drag queens read to kindergartners.

"Police and SWAT teams are locked out of schools, and psychopaths armed to the hilt, along with drag queens, are allowed into schools," Farmer said. "It's my pleasure here to run. I think these are important issues here."

Farmer is a graduate of Rochester schools, but clarified that he doesn't have any children of his own in the system or any connection to the district other than being a concerned resident. During his opening statement, he said he was running on the issues of school safety, extending the school lunch waiver, and keeping students out of distance learning.

Niehoff is one of four conservative candidates running together as a bloc. If all are successful, they would represent a majority on the seven-member governing body.

IMG_8393.JPG
Rochester School Board candidate Patrick Farmer speaks during a forum at the Rochester Public Library on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
Also Read
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: Mantorville’s Minnesota 57 bridge officially reopens
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
July 15, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
DSC04204 (2).JPG
Local
Decision delayed on heron nest site development in Rochester Township
Township board members cited a pending lawsuit for delaying approval of the development plan.
July 14, 2022 11:02 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed

As the incumbent, Nathan took aim at the conservative bloc, saying the candidates would overturn much of the school board's work to date. She specifically referred to its equity policy as well as the recently approved strategic plan.

"This is a critical time of action in Rochester Public Schools," Nathan said. "We've spent the last year listening to our students, families and educators and crafted detailed plans and initiatives in response to what we heard. This election is critical in determining whether those plans and initiatives will be allowed to be fully implemented."

Related Topics: EDUCATIONROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLSROCHESTER
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
071422 COVID map.JPG
Local
Olmsted, Wabasha return to high COVID transmission status, again
Southeast Minnesota counties continue to shift within federally defined categories related to new cases and hospitalization rates.
July 14, 2022 07:41 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Flight in a 1928 Ford Tri-Motor
Local
Vintage aircraft stops in Rochester for three days, offers public flight tours
The Experimental Aircraft Association stops in Rochester with its Historic Ford Tri-Motor Aircraft as a part of a country-wide showcase of the plane.
July 14, 2022 06:53 PM
 · 
By  Bella Carpentier
John Howe Midcentury Home
Exclusive
Business
Rochester home inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright on the market for $1.295 million
Take a step back in time with this Southwest Rochester home located at 3304 Mayowood Hills Drive SW currently on the real estate market.
July 14, 2022 03:24 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
OC District 2 candidates.png
Exclusive
Local
Olmsted County District 2 candidates discuss priority for HRA levy in videos
The two candidates for the open district seat were asked about the best use for Housing and Redevelopment Authority funds. Here’s what they said.
July 14, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen