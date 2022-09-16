We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Winona's Paperback and Pieces Bookstore will host story reading during Banned Books Week

Pushcart-nominated author Richie Swanson will read his short story "Eden Never Heard" in Winona on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Richie Swanson WI-2769.JPG
Author Richie Swanson
Contributed / Richie Swanson
By Staff reports
September 16, 2022 02:04 PM
WINONA — Author Richie Swanson will visit Winona next weekend for a short story reading to celebrate the American Library Association’s 2022 Banned Books Week.

Swanson will read his short story, "Eden Never Heard," at Paperback and Pieces Bookstore in Winona on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. While "Eden Never Heard" has not been banned, the story, set in the 1850s, is about two men in love and the backlash against their relationship from their upper Mississippi River colonial settler community.

Swanson will also sign copies of "First Territory," his historical fiction novel about teenagers, one Indigenous and one a European emigrant, who fall in love during the U.S. invasion of Yakama Indian homelands in the 1850s. One of his newest short stories, "Like Grasshoppers from the Sky" also explores the relationship between European settlers and Indigenous peoples. Swanson has earned two Pushcart nominations for his works.

Related Topics: BOOKSWINONA AREA
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
