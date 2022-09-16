Winona's Paperback and Pieces Bookstore will host story reading during Banned Books Week

WINONA — Author Richie Swanson will visit Winona next weekend for a short story reading to celebrate the American Library Association’s 2022 Banned Books Week.

Swanson will read his short story, "Eden Never Heard," at Paperback and Pieces Bookstore in Winona on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. While "Eden Never Heard" has not been banned, the story, set in the 1850s, is about two men in love and the backlash against their relationship from their upper Mississippi River colonial settler community.

Swanson will also sign copies of "First Territory," his historical fiction novel about teenagers, one Indigenous and one a European emigrant, who fall in love during the U.S. invasion of Yakama Indian homelands in the 1850s. One of his newest short stories, "Like Grasshoppers from the Sky" also explores the relationship between European settlers and Indigenous peoples. Swanson has earned two Pushcart nominations for his works.

