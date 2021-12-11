SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Hearing Monday for Mayo Clinic's planned downtown loading dock facility

Proposed construction will make way for expansion of proton beam therapy program.

Mayo loading dock facility rendering.jpg
Mayo Clinic is planning a 26,000-square-foot loading dock facility on an empty lot that once housed the former Days Inn near the clinic's Methodist Campus, which is the site of the former Day Inn hotel. This rendering shows a view of the properse facility from the intersection of First Avenue Northwest and First Street, with Broadway Avenue buildings in the background. (submitted)
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
December 10, 2021 11:00 PM
A proposed loading dock facility on the site of the former Days Inn hotel will be up for public review and comment Monday.

“It’s the first phase of the staged expansion of Mayo’s proton beam therapy program that’s currently housed in the Jacobson Building to the northwest of the proposed site,” said Erin Sexton, Mayo Clinic’s director of community engagement.

The new loading facility east of Mayo Clinic’s Methodist campus will make way for expansion of the targeted cancer treatment program, since the current loading dock sits where the new facility will be located.

The Rochester City Council will be asked to approve a conditional-use permit following a public hearing at its 6:15 p.m. meeting Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The permit allows some leniency in zoning requirements.

The proposed 26,000-square-foot loading dock facility is set to use two-thirds of the available site at 6 First Ave. NW. The Days Inn was demolished three years ago.

Mayo Clinic purchased the property along First Avenue Northwest, between Center and First streets, for $10 million in late 2020.

The new loading dock is expected to be built on what is now a surface parking lot and the green space south of it, at the corner of First Avenue and West Center Street, is expected to be used as a construction staging area for the new facility, as well as expansion of the Jacobson building, which is set to open in 2025.

“Within a year of the Jacobson Building being completed, the applicant will redevelop the site as a neighborhood pocket park,” said Desmond McGeough, a planner with the city’s Community Development Department.

Von Petersen, a principal and senior architect in TSP’s Rochester office, said the new facility will seek to optimize space while still providing options for potential expansion.

The building has been designed to fit into the landscape of an evolving downtown.

“We really worked diligently to activate the site to align with the goals and vision of the Downtown Rochester Master Plan and Destination Medical Center guidelines,” he said.

The proposed project received a unanimous recommendation for approval from the Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission with minimal comment and has support of the city’s Community Development staff.

Monday’s council meeting will be the first opportunity for official public comment on the requested permit, which will allow the plan to move forward.

The public hearing will be part of Monday’s council meeting, which is open to the public and will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

UPCOMING MEETINGS

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of Dec. 13 include:

Rochester

• City Council, 6:15 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

• Police Policy Oversight Commission, 4 p.m. Monday. Access information is available at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas

• Public Library Board, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Access information is available at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas

• Police Civil Service Commission, 3 p.m. Thursday. Access information is available at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas

Olmsted County

• Physical Development Committee, 8 a.m. Tuesday in conference room 4 of the government center.

• Administrative Committee, 8 a.m. Tuesday in board chambers of the government center.

• Board of County Commissioners, 9 a.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the government center.

• Health, Housing and Human Services Committee, 10 a.m. Wednesday in conference room 4 of the government center.

• Housing and Redevelopment Authority, 1 p.m. Tuesday in board chambers of the government center.

• Environmental Commission, 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in conference room A at 2122 Campus Drive SE

• Planning Advisory Commission, 7 p.m. Thursday in the board chambers of the government center.

Rochester Public Schools

• School Board special session, 5 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Edison Building, 615 Seventh St. SW.

