SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Heart of City project sees another milestone: First Avenue Southwest is opening

First Avenue Southwest slated to reopen to traffic between Center and Second Streets Monday morning.

071521-drone-downtown-rochester-0023.jpg
Peace Plaza construction in downtown Rochester. Photo taken July 15, 2021. (Andrew Link / alink@postbulletin.com)
By Post Bulletin staff reports
August 20, 2021 08:13 AM
Share

Rochester’s First Avenue Southwest will reopen Monday morning.

City leaders will celebrate the milestone in the Destination Medical Center project at 8 a.m. Monday, with the street opening to traffic between Center and Second streets for the first time since the project started in April 2020.

The street upgrades include a new curbless two-way street designed with a focus on pedestrian accessibility and safety.

Parallel parking is included on both the south and north ends of First Avenue.

The city and DMC project team continues to open areas of the project as they are completed. Some areas will continue to be adjusted after opening.

ADVERTISEMENT

The public is invited to attend an opening event from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday with comments at 8:15 a.m. by Mayor Kim Norton, Rochester City Council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick, Destination Medical Center Executive Director Patrick Seeb and Rochester Downtown Alliance Executive Director Holly Masek.

Related Topics: TRAFFIC AND CONSTRUCTIONROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTY
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link