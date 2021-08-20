Heart of City project sees another milestone: First Avenue Southwest is opening

Rochester’s First Avenue Southwest will reopen Monday morning.

City leaders will celebrate the milestone in the Destination Medical Center project at 8 a.m. Monday, with the street opening to traffic between Center and Second streets for the first time since the project started in April 2020.

The street upgrades include a new curbless two-way street designed with a focus on pedestrian accessibility and safety.

Parallel parking is included on both the south and north ends of First Avenue.

The city and DMC project team continues to open areas of the project as they are completed. Some areas will continue to be adjusted after opening.

The public is invited to attend an opening event from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday with comments at 8:15 a.m. by Mayor Kim Norton, Rochester City Council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick, Destination Medical Center Executive Director Patrick Seeb and Rochester Downtown Alliance Executive Director Holly Masek.