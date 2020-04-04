The first phase of Destination Medical Center’s Heart of the City public realm project is set to start April 13.
Work on renovating Peace Plaza and the surrounding area will start with replacing and realigning the sanitary sewer from under the Shops at University Square and Second Street Southwest between First and South Broadway avenues.
To prepare for the work, traffic barriers will be placed on First Avenue Southwest between Second and Center Street and on the east side of Peace Plaza starting Monday. Pedestrian access is expected to be maintained to all businesses within the construction zone, along with vehicular access to the Marriott Hotel valet and Mayo Clinic loading area.
On April 20, traffic barriers will be added to Second Street, west of Broadway Avenue.
In addition to the sewer work, the first phase of the Heart of the City project will provide enhanced safety measures, including curbless streets, and provide greater accessibility for people of all abilities. Movable seating options will allow for a variety of public programming. The addition of more trees as well as interactive art displays and water features will create a family-friendly space to gather in the downtown area.
When construction starts, weekly updates will be posted on the DMC website at https://dmc.mn, and a dedicated hotline — 507-328-2021 — has been established for the project.