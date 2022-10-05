We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Heart of the City lighting project will close First Avenue Southwest at Peace Plaza

Installation is the final piece of Destination Medical Center's project that redesigned a portion of Peace Plaza.

Peace Plaza
A couple takes a look at the fountain on Monday, June 20, 2022, at Peace Plaza in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
October 05, 2022 03:18 PM
ROCHESTER — The delayed lighting system for Destination Medical Center’s Heart of the City project is set to be installed this month.

Originally designed by Montréal, Québec, artist Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, the overhead lighting system was delayed and scaled back due to supply and cost concerns.

Work on the new lighting is slated to start Oct. 10, 2022, and construction activities will close First Avenue Southwest from West Center Street to just south of Peace Plaza.

The work will focus on the installation of eight 50-foot catenary poles, a steel cable web system, and lights and mesh sleeves used to house wiring. Cranes will lift the infrastructure into place, requiring the portion of First Avenue to be closed to traffic.

Pedestrian access is expected to be maintained, but will shift as work progresses, with signs posted to outline walking routes.

The work is expected to continue through Oct. 28.

“We appreciate the patience of our residents, businesses and visitors as this last portion of construction is complete,” Rochester Strategic Initiatives Director Josh Johnsen said in a statement announcing the work. “The catenary system is a key feature for lighting, which helps ensure the space is well illuminated, which we know helps ensure a high level of safety and security. A focus will be placed on maintaining pedestrian access, including having wayfinding signage available.”

