Another $8.2 million in construction surrounding Peace Plaza got the green light Monday.
The Rochester City Council unanimously approved the work, which puts the Destination Medical Center project within its $17 million cost estimate, but leaves out an anticipated component.
“I thought the snow melt system was one of the most important parts of the project,” council member Shaun Palmer said of the plan to include infrastructure to reduce the need for labor-intensive snow removal.
The system, with a $1.7 million price tag for the eastern half of Peace Plaza and First Avenue Southwest between Center and Second streets, was removed from the project to maintain the budget.
The city plans to seek authorization to use additional state DMC funds for the snow melt option, but that requires DMC Corp. board approval.
“We’ve had good discussions with the DMC team,” Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish said, adding that the project appears to have support.
During the last DMCC board meeting, members cited a willingness to consider added funding to help surrounding businesses operate during construction.
Josh Johnsen, Rochester’s project manager for the Heart of the City remodel, said those costs, estimated at 9 percent of the project, were included in the budget and bids approved Monday.
The DMCC board’s next meeting is scheduled for May 28.
NORTH BROADWAY WORK ON HOLD
Crack and pothole patches are likely the only work a 10-block section of North Broadway Avenue will see this year.
The Rochester City Council unanimously agreed to reject bids for a planned reconstruction project stretching from Civic Center Drive to the bridge near Silver Lake.
With the lowest bid more than $5 million over the estimated $14.2 million construction estimate, City Engineer Dillon Dombovski said a new direction is needed.
“At best, we could potentially bid it later this summer and start a project in the fall, but more than likely this will delay it a year, and we will be starting it at this time in 2021.”
Dombovski said added state or federal funding could be available to spur economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic, or the project could be altered to reduce costs.
Either way, he advised against resurfacing the road in an attempt to extend its life, noting the concrete under the existing asphalt means any work would likely deteriorate quickly.
“We’d be lucky to get a couple years,” he said of the $700,000 cost.
FIRE CODE CHANGE DELAYED
A proposed restriction of open burning of brush piles in Rochester was paused Monday.
Fire Chief Eric Kerska said the proposed change would address public complaints about smoke from permitted burns in the city.
“We don’t have a system that prevents volumes of smoke going over people,” he said, indicating winds can unexpectedly shift smoke from large burns.
Kerska said he’s not specifically pushing for the change but offered it as an alternative following council members’ complaints.
Mayor Kim Norton said the change is needed to address concerns raised by people with health concerns.
“Our citizens and the people who live in two quadrants of town are complaining that they can’t leave their homes,” she said.
Council members, however, questioned the impact to some businesses and whether it would address the concerns, since a move to burn outside city limits could still produce smoke that travels into the city with responsibility of oversight going to the state.
“I think we need to come up with something better to take care of our citizens and not just pass the buck,” council member Mark Bilderback said.
The council voted 6-1 to ask city staff to look for an alternate solution for the issue.