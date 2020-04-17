A second take at bids for the first phase of renovations surrounding Peace Plaza appears to put the project cost within the original $17 million budget.
Last month, seven of eight bids for the Heart of the City project were rejected when they exceeded budget expectations. The combined work was estimated at $9.2 million, but construction bids totaled $13 million.
City staff, along with Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency representatives, refined work specifications and sought bids for the projects.
“This strategy yielded more competitive bids, as well as more local participation,” Josh Johnsen, Rochester’s project manager for the Heart of the City remodel, stated in a report to the Rochester City Council.
He has said the planned revisions aren’t expected to greatly alter the end result of the project.
Patrick Seeb, DMC EDA’s director of economic development and placemaking, said during a recent DMC Corp. meeting the revised plan also calls for finding ways to provide local economic impact through the construction.
“We want to make sure to the extent possible that local jobs are created,” he said, indicating the work could spur recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Johnsen reports 46.8 percent of the total project involves local participation, related to bids being presented to the City Council on Monday. Additionally, 93.1 percent of the bidders are located in Minnesota.
The revisions also reduced the request for approval Monday to nearly $8.2 million.
If approved by the council, the work would put the project’s price tag just shy of $17 million, with the majority of funding coming from state DMC funds.
The work seeks to improve safety and accessibility at the east end of Peace Plaza near Chateau Theatre, while also extending a block north and south along First Avenue. Work in the nearby alley also will be included.
The effort has started with utility work approved in March, but future work seeks to add public art and infrastructure to the area.
One element not included in the latest bids is the addition of a snow-melt system for the First Avenue and nearby walkways.
The addition would cost an additional $1.6 million, and project organizers plan to ask for City Council support Monday.
If authorized, the expense must be reviewed by the DMCC board during its May 28 meeting for approval of DMC-related funding.
“These systems minimize the need for labor-intensive snow removal, shoveling and salting, which helps maintain the quality of the pavers,” Johnsen wrote in his report to the council. “There is also a safety component by reducing surface ice and creating a more accessible walkable area in all four seasons.”
With DMCC board approval, the added option would return to the City Council in June for final review.