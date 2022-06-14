Heat advisory spurs options for escaping heat and advice for staying safe

ROCHESTER — A heat advisory has spurred Rochester Public Transit to again offer free bus rides for people seeking to escape escalating temperatures.

According to the Naitonal Weather Service in La Crosse, Wisconsin, the heat will top 95 degrees in Rochester with a heat index of 100 or more.

Anyone boarding an RPT bus seeking refuge from the heat is welcome to do so without paying a fare by letting the driver know they are looking for a “cool place to be.”

The city advises anyone using the service to be aware that not all buses return on the same route, so riders should check with the driver to be sure they do not wind up far from home.

The City of Rochester and Olmsted County have also announced places to visit to beat the heat during the National Weather Service’s declared heat advisory for Tuesday, June 14.

Rochester Public Library is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and the Salvation Army’s Community Center, 20 First Ave. NE, operates from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Public city and county beaches are also open without a charge. They are:



Foster Arend Park, 4051 E. River Road NE, Rochester, which is open from noon to 8 p.m.

Cascade Lake Beach, 88 23rd Ave. SW, Rochester, which is open from 6 a.m. to dusk.

Chester Woods Park beach, 8378 14 Highway SE, Eyota, which is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Olmsted County Public Health officials encourage residents to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and utilizing air-conditioning to fight the heat. If air-conditioning is not available, seek public buildings during the heat of the day such as libraries and community centers, malls, and movie theaters.

Children and pets should not be left unattended in a vehicle, even with the windows rolled down, even for a few minutes.

Other tips provided include:



Limiting time outdoors, including outdoor activities such as sports, lawn mowing, and home improvement projects.

Taking frequent breaks if you must be outside.

Minimizing direct exposure to the sun.

Staying hydrated – drink water or nonalcoholic fluids.

Taking a cool bath or shower.

Wearing loose fitting, light-colored clothes.

Checking on neighbors, friends and family members, especially those who are older or have health issues.

Temperatures on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, will top out at 80 degrees, and the remainder of the week will see temperatures in the low to mid-80s, the NWS reports.

For more updates about the heat, visit www.postbulletin.com/weather