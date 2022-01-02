Heinzens welcome Rochester's first baby of the year

The first baby born at Mayo Clinic in 2022 was a couple weeks early.

However, Haley Heinzen, a former labor and delivery nurse, had a feeling something was probably going to happen over the weekend. She was right and would give birth to a healthy baby girl less than four hours into the new year.

“It was either her feminine genius or the OB-GYN nurse in her,” said Ethan Heinzen, her husband and the father of their baby. “It was one of the two.”

Elizabeth Heinzen was born at 3:41 a.m. New Year’s Day. She is named after St. Elizabeth of the Trinity, who died at age 26 in 1906 and was canonized in 2016.

Ethan said they didn’t necessarily expect to have the first baby of the new year, though he did say he did some rough math when they learned Haley was pregnant.

“My first math was to see if we could fit the baby in the current tax year," he said. “We missed that by about three hours and 41 minutes.”

The infant is the couple’s second child since they married in 2018. Her 2-year-old sister, Sarah, is excited about having a younger sister, if a bit unsure about how her family will change, Ethan said.

Elizabeth offers their older daughter a future playmate, Ethan said.

“Especially with COVID, everybody needs that a little more,” he said.

Ethan and Haley met in 2015 after they moved to Rochester. Ethan came from the Twin Cities area for a job opportunity at Mayo Clinic. Haley moved to the area from South Dakota for the same reason. Lately, she has been able to stay home with Sarah.

Haley, with an inclination that her pregnancy had run its course, had her mom, who lives in Sioux Falls, S.D., visit and stay with them over the weekend. Grandma was a happy, willing (and present) baby sitter when the couple left for Mayo Clinic at about 12:30 a.m.

Mom and infant are healthy and resting at home.

“Everybody is trying to catch up on sleep today,” Ethan said.