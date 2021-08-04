SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Help available for seniors who need wills

Legal Assistance of Olmsted County has volunteer attorneys set up to help with simple wills, powers of attorney and health-care directives.

Legal Assistance of Olmsted County_logo.jpg
Legal Assistance of Olmsted County
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
August 04, 2021 03:00 PM
Share

Legal Assistance of Olmsted County is planning the return of its in-person help for low-income seniors who need to update their wills.

Karen Fairbairn Nath, executive director of the legal assistance agency, said volunteer attorneys will be on hand Sept. 17 to help people at the Rochester Public Library.

While many seniors believe their wishes are covered, Nath said it often pays to have a legal expert review and update documents.

She said it’s also important to have a legally binding will, even if you don’t have a large estate. She said the document helps dictate how possessions are dispersed after someone dies.

Legal Assistance of Olmsted County is taking reservations for the free wills clinic, which will have 25 available spaces.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It will help people with a simple will, power of attorney and a health-care directive,” Nath said, noting registration is required to confirm the people being helped are income eligible and at least 55 years old.

Nath said she encourages anyone on a fixed income who needs help with a will or related document to check to see if they qualify for the help.

“People leave the wills clinic with those documents notarized and witnessed in their hands, and that’s a huge benefit for people,” she said.

The Elder Network also will be on hand with information regarding other programs for low-income seniors.

To register, individuals must call Legal Assistance of Olmsted County at 507-287-2036 or email the volunteer coordinator at victoria@laocmn.org . After registration, a questionnaire will be sent to each participant, which must be filled out and brought to the clinic.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSOLMSTED COUNTYROCHESTER
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link