Help available for seniors who need wills

Legal Assistance of Olmsted County is planning the return of its in-person help for low-income seniors who need to update their wills.

Karen Fairbairn Nath, executive director of the legal assistance agency, said volunteer attorneys will be on hand Sept. 17 to help people at the Rochester Public Library.

While many seniors believe their wishes are covered, Nath said it often pays to have a legal expert review and update documents.

She said it’s also important to have a legally binding will, even if you don’t have a large estate. She said the document helps dictate how possessions are dispersed after someone dies.

Legal Assistance of Olmsted County is taking reservations for the free wills clinic, which will have 25 available spaces.

“It will help people with a simple will, power of attorney and a health-care directive,” Nath said, noting registration is required to confirm the people being helped are income eligible and at least 55 years old.

Nath said she encourages anyone on a fixed income who needs help with a will or related document to check to see if they qualify for the help.

“People leave the wills clinic with those documents notarized and witnessed in their hands, and that’s a huge benefit for people,” she said.

The Elder Network also will be on hand with information regarding other programs for low-income seniors.

To register, individuals must call Legal Assistance of Olmsted County at 507-287-2036 or email the volunteer coordinator at victoria@laocmn.org . After registration, a questionnaire will be sent to each participant, which must be filled out and brought to the clinic.