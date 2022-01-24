Helping students heal: John Marshall social worker finds ways to get students to where they need to be

ROCHESTER — Jaimi Smiley doesn't teach math or English or anything else found in a textbook, but she does spend her days trying to help students in any way she can. She does it with the goal of getting them to a healthy place in their lives.

For the past four years, she has been a social worker at John Marshall High School. On a basic level, that means she's there to support students who need help. But, that happens in a myriad of different ways, both before and since the pandemic.

Sometimes, it means simply being a sounding board for students who need to talk. Sometimes, it means connecting students to additional resources they may need. Sometimes, it's connecting with the students' families.

"Really, our role is to be that connection between school, home and community," Smiley said. "When we see the most success, we have the home, the student, and school all working collaboratively as a team."

But, that all begins with developing a trusting relationship with students.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rather than a single, harsh overhead light, she has a series of lamps in her office. A bowl on her desk has a number of objects to fiddle with.

Sometimes, a student just needs to find a quiet place to be for a while, so they come to her office. Sometimes, they'll ask to play music. Sometimes they won't.

"Not everyone wants to talk. They just need a break," Smiley said.

Taped onto the surface of her desk are the house rules: Everything you say is confidential unless you or someone else is getting hurt.

Not all students are able or willing to advocate for themselves, though. Not everyone is willing to voluntarily step into a social worker's office.

Sometimes there will be peers who approach her office with concerns about a friend. Other times, staff members will ask Smiley to check in on a student who has been absent.

The pandemic threw a wrench in the system for both her and her students. When schools went into distance learning last year, it meant she could no longer get to know students in the halls. It meant they couldn't just drop in to her office.

She had to find new ways of connecting with students.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the practical obstacles, the pandemic also brought with it a new slew of issues for students to deal with: Grief over lost experiences. Loneliness. Loss of loved ones to COVID-19.

"Before the pandemic, we had a lot of students who had a lot of difficulties, stress and mental health needs," Smiley said. "I think that as we went into the pandemic and distance learning, things looked different. So I think the stress and anxiety and depression... some of those things definitely looked a little different for them."

As students recently returned home for another round of distance learning, some old anxieties came back to the surface for students. Smiley said some students worried this round of distance learning, only meant to last two weeks, would turn into something longer. After all, they'd seen it happen before.

"Some of our students — they're really nervous about distance learning," Smiley said. "Is this really going to be for a short time frame? Or is this going to be March 2020 when we were going to be home for two weeks and then all the sudden it was for a long time? I have had students share that."

Pandemic or not, Smiley enjoys watching students work through their journeys while developing into more mature human beings. From one year to the next; from one challenge to the next; from one accomplishment to the next.

For many students, a major accomplishment is graduation. But Smiley knows that isn't necessarily what every student needs. She knows that some students are more focused on jumping right into the work field.

She knows that success doesn't mean the same thing for all students. But, she does know what is important for all students.

"Seeing them progress and become healthier individuals," Smiley said. "That's the hope: that they will be in a healthier place from where they were as ninth graders when they leave this building."

ADVERTISEMENT

Teacher Spotlight highlights people who work in schools who are doing especially noteworthy work. If you would like to nominate someone to be in Teacher Spotlight, send an email to news@postbulletin.com.