Here's how to speak before the Rochester School Board

What are the rules governing who gets to speak to the Rochester School Board during their public comment sessions? Does the board pick and choose who gets to step up to the microphone? If I have something to say, how do I go about that? -- Curious

Well for starters, let's clarify that the school board doesn't have to have a public comment session before its meetings, a point the board likes to emphasize from time to time.

On the district's website, it says:

"Time for comments to the board at regular school board meetings is not a requirement of the law; it is something the school board chooses to provide."

The board sets aside 30 minutes before its regular meeting for a handful of community members to speak their minds.

Let's see how you can get your voice heard.

It starts with a written request. Those who want to speak must email a request to meseverson@rochesterschools.org before 3 p.m. the day of the meeting.

According to the website, "The written request must state: (1) the individual’s name, (2) the individual’s home address, (3) whether the individual has a child attending school in the District, (4) whether the individual is employed by the District, (5) whether the individual is a student in the District, and (6) whether the individual is a local property taxpayer to Rochester Public Schools."

There are a couple of exceptions, but generally speaking, eight people allowed to speak before a meeting. It's based on a first-come-first-serve basis, so don't dawdle if you have something to say.

Those who get to the podium only have three minutes to speak. You might want to practice in front of the mirror to make sure you get your talking points as tight as possible.

The website also has a collection of things that cannot be said from the podium. You might want to grab a cup of coffee before reviewing it, because it's lengthy. And believe it or not, that list covers both the speaker at the podium, as well as the rest of the audience.

For example, the rules do not allow:

"Clapping, cheering, booing, vocalizing approval, or vocalizing disapproval for a speaker during the speaker’s presentation, unless a School Board member or school official is presenting an award to a person or is describing an honor or award that a person received."

There are even consequences. According to the rules, the board chair may require the speaker to stop. If the speaker persists, the rules say "the speaker will be directed to leave the premises and not to return, a no trespass order may be issued, and a referral may be made to law enforcement."

Has it ever got to that point? Well, not that I know of. But we all know the last handful of meetings have become a little wild. There has definitely been some outlawed clapping and booing from the crowd. There also has been at least one rude remark thrown at a member of the administration from a speaker who came to the podium, which is another violation.

School Board Chairwoman Jean Marvin has spent decades as a public school teacher. As such, I'm assume she's no stranger to dealing with juvenile antics. But I'm not sure she expected that she'd have to continue dealing with them in a room full of supposedly "mature" adults in an open meeting.

She's probably going to need to replace her gavel soon, assuming her current one will shatter into a million splinters while demanding order.

That being said, I hope to see you at the next meeting!