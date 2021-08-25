SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Heritage commission puts off decision on former Legends site, but expresses desire to save buildings

Public hearing planned for Sept. 15 as city eyes potential plan for area that includes buildings that once housed Time Theatre and a Red Owl store.

The site of the former Time Theatre and Red Ow, which most recently housed Legends Bar and Grill, has been nominated as a historic landmark. Rochester's Heritage Preservation Commission recommended Tuesday the city council hold off on charging a fee for landmark nominations. (Andrew Link / alink@postbulletin.com)
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
August 24, 2021 09:29 PM
The idea of saving the former Legends building found support from Rochester’s Heritage Preservation Commission on Tuesday, but the building’s potential landmark status remains uncertain.

“I think there is an opportunity,” Commission Chairwoman Christine Schultze said as discussion of historic status turned to the potential reuse for the property that actually holds two Depression-era buildings.

The combined city-owned buildings, which originally held the former Time Theatre and a Red Owl grocery store, were nominated as a potential city landmark in February by Rochester resident Kevin Lund, following a proposal to demolish them for future development.

A resulting review by Minneapolis-based New History states the buildings are historically significant, but lack the required historical integrity to be deemed a landmark site.
Michael Koop, a historic preservation specialist with the Minnesota Historic Preservation Office, and Molly Patterson-Lungren, the city’s heritage preservation and urban design coordinator, agree with the assessment.

“The issue is with the historical integrity, whether or not the property, with its physical features, as it currently exists, is able to convey the historic significance,” Patterson-Lungren said.

Lund, who has continued to research the site’s history, said he believes the importance of the building’s history makes it worth saving, and asked for a chance to present his argument during a public hearing.

“I would like the opportunity to refute some of the subjective conclusions that were drawn, not only by New History, but also by the City of Rochester,” he said.

The commission voted 7-1 to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15. It will be held online, with access information being posted at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas.

Commission members said they would like to see the buildings retained, even if the final decision is to deny landmark status.

“That doesn’t take away from what is left as having value,” Schultze said.

Patterson-Lungren said the potential for a reuse of the site could be part of a small-area plan being sought by the city.

The council is slated to review a proposal to create the plan for the nearly 2.5 acres of city land between Second Street Southwest and Fourth Street Southwest on the west side of the Zumbro River on Sept. 20.

“We want to think about the context of what could happen at this site, given its location between the river and the historic downtown area, and also given the historic nature of the site,” Patterson-Lungren said, noting interviews on the top proposals for creating a plan are being held by city staff this week to prepare a recommendation for the city council.

