A sickness ripples through communities and countries killing tens of thousands. Schools, churches and nonessential businesses close. Families are quarantined at home.
Those statements are true today, but they were also true in 1918.
The world was a very different place when the Spanish flu pandemic struck 102 years ago, but it offers lessons for today.
Back then there were none of the medical tools and resources that hospitals such as Mayo Clinic have marshaled and deployed to defeat today's pandemic. There were no vaccines or ventilators. The word virus didn't even exist. People took aspirin, sometimes at toxic levels.
But their experiences speak to us today in a different way, because of how they endured and persevered through a time of plague.
Mattie Rusch, a church-going German Lutheran, was the mother of eight children living on a Belvidere farm in Goodhue County when the Spanish flu hit. She ended up losing her husband, Carl, and two sons, 11-year Henry and one-year Albert, to the the disease.
One by one, each was buried in a cemetery down the hill from the homestead, says one of Mattie Rusch's granddaughters, Eva Diercks. Since the family was in quarantine, the children couldn't attend the funeral. So they watched the burial proceedings of their father and siblings from an upstairs window facing the church cemetery.
"Grandma told them to never forget what you see," Diercks said. "I'm sure her faith was her strength."
Diercks, a retired dairy farmer, spends more time thinking about her grandmother, a "kind, soft-spoken, gentlewoman" who died in 1950 at 71, as she lives under her own quarantine.
She wonders if she could have found the strength to persevere like her grandmother did. Back then, there was little time to grieve, because there were children to raise and a farm to run. There was no government safety net or stimulus packages to keep the family finances or the national economy afloat.
"I think often of my Grandma Rusch and the true hero she was," Diercks said.
She wasn't the only one.
On the front line
Just like the medical professionals treating COVID-19 patients today, doctors and nurses back then risked their health and lives to treat flu patients. In 1918, as the influenza spread, Mayo Clinic bought a house across the street from Saint Marys Hospital.
The contagious hospital was where flu patients were housed and treated by nurses and doctors who died doing their jobs.
"One by one, those nurses and doctors went into that contagion hospital to take care of the people with this flu. And one by one, they died," said Dr. Greg Poland, a Mayo Clinic physician and vaccinologist. "And the next nurse and the next doctor would go in one after the other."
There were significant differences between today's coronavirus scourge and the 1918 flu pandemic. The loss of life during the Spanish flu was appalling, with some estimates between 30 million and 50 million. The victims of the flu, moreover, were primarily younger people, while today's vulnerable population are people over 50.
Lessons to be learned
If there are tales of heroism to inspire us today, there are also cautionary lessons to heed from that century-old pandemic.
People living through the flu pandemic learned the value of social distancing and even mask-wearing, Poland said. And those lessons are relevant today, as more people clamor for a return to normalcy and the re-awakening of the national economy, now in a medically induced coma.
Poland notes that Philadelphia went forward with a planned Liberty Day parade in the midst of the flu pandemic against the advice of public health officials. And it suffered the consequences with a major spike in flu cases, while other cities that held the social-distancing measures in place longer recovered faster economically.
"It seems that each generation has to learn its lessons over and over again," Poland said.
But perhaps the biggest lesson to learn, Poland said, is the need for global preparedness. The number of pandemics, near-pandemics and threatening pandemics over the last century have taken away our excuse of deniability - that it can't happen to us.
Just consider: Within the last 18 years, there have been three coronavirus outbreaks.
"We have no excuses next time. None," Poland said. "We should not be surprised. We should be prepared. That's a global message."