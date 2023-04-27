'He's pretty inspiring': Mayo High School graduate wins Army's Best Ranger Competition

FORT BENNING, Ga. — Between weight training, running, swimming and practicing tactical skills, Justin Rein was also determined to learn the piano.

It’s a commitment and dedication that doesn’t surprise Russ Rein, his father, and even the news of Justin winning the Army’s Best Ranger Competition shares that same determination. The competition places teams of two in grueling challenges to name the Best Rangers in honor of Lieutenant General David E. Grange, Jr., who served as a Ranger department director and commanded Fort Benning, Georgia.

“Everyone in the Army is here for the same purpose, we want to make a difference. So, as long as we can adapt to our environment you can really accomplish anything,” specialist Justin Rein said in an interview with WRBL news. He is stationed at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Tacoma, Washington, with the 75th Ranger Regiment.

Justin Rein is a 2016 Mayo High School graduate who played lacrosse and hockey. He also received a scholarship from the Shannon O'Hara Foundation. He graduated from the University of Utah.

At Fort Benning, the competition’s 56 teams ran, swam and kayaked as they tested their strength in obstacle courses, live-fire exercises, and marksmanship tests throughout the 32 events on April 14-16, 2023. The teams also competed in downtown Columbus, Georgia, for the first time, according to the Stars and Stripes media organization.

As the winners of the 39th annual competition, Rein and Capt. Luke Ebeling rose to the top place after the first day of events, including a ruck march and night land navigation event. While working through the physical and mental challenges, Russ Rein said the two were “just a great match because it’s kind of like thunder and lightning, honestly. They were really a good pair together.”

Justin’s parents and grandparents traveled to Georgia for the three-day event. The competitors cover 80 miles in their events and squeeze in about five hours of sleep, Russ Rein said.

“It was special,” Russ Rein said of watching the competition. “We were so proud of him. He worked very, very hard to get to this.”

Specialist Justin Rein, left, and captain Luke Ebeling, right, won the Army's Best Ranger Competition in April 2023. Contributed / The 75th Ranger Regiment

“He was so proud to be part of the regiment that was competing,” Russ Rein said. “He went down in early January, down to Fort Benning to get ready for this event. … He’s worked 10, 12 hour days to be able to be at his best. And so it was great to see him in action, putting it all together.”

His win also marks the first time an enlisted specialist has won the competition. The 75th Ranger Regiment also won three years in a row.

Though he shares a new honor, Justin Rein is continuing his commitment to his master’s degree and serving in the Army.

“He’s a voracious reader and he really understands history and geography quite well, and so he’s sensitive to what’s going on in the world, many different countries and cities, and pays deep attention to that,” Russ Rein said. “He’s taught me a lot. It hasn’t been the other way around, honestly. He’s pretty inspiring.”