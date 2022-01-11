SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

High fashion from Minnesota, Kanye West rocks Red Wings

The hip-hop artist, producer and fashion designer has apparently taken up the Southeast Minnesota brand.

download (1).jpg
Kanye West
REUTERS/Charles Platiau
John Molseed
By John Molseed
January 11, 2022 07:32 AM
RED WING — Kanye West is putting Red Wing in the spotlight of celebrity news sites and social media.

The rapper, producer and fashion designer has been spotted wearing a pair of 17-inch electrical safety boots around New York.

Workwear is in fashion right now and West’s choice could create some interest and demand on the brand.

Workwear refers to clothing items and styles normally worn by people working outdoors or in the style of manual laborers.

“Shoes are a good starting point for that,” said Brooke Burch, owner of Brooke Burch Custom Sewing and Alterations. “Doc Martens started out as work boots and now that has become a mainstream shoe to wear as alternative fashion.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She said Red Wing boot sales could take flight because of West’s wearing them.

“That’s very exciting for Red Wing shoes,” she said. “Maybe they can expand their horizons because of this.”

Carhartt hats and jackets are also finding a wider audience. The neutral colors work clothes tend to have are also popular in mainstream fashion right now. Workwear can give off a powerful vibe, Burch added, which may be why it’s a popular trend.

Nick Paget, Senior Menswear Strategist at trend forecast company WGSN, told GQ Magazine that given West’s ability to set trends, he wouldn’t be surprised if the choices would “trigger a rush on any particular brand or item.”

Emails and calls to Red Wing about the brand exposure were not returned Monday afternoon.

So if you need a song written or performed, a record produced or some 220-volt work done around the house, it appears West is your man.

