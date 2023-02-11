High school sweethearts dance the night away at Rochester adult prom

ROCHESTER — Leah Driscoll added deciding on the perfect dress to her to-do list for Friday afternoon.

She “was hoping for the senior prom that I never had” alongside her husband Ray Driscoll. The two along with her sister-in-law Cassie Fenstra and Branden Monson hosted their first adult prom at LC’s Venue in downtown Rochester. The prom brought people back to their high school days as well as several for their first-time prom experience.

As high school sweethearts, Leah and Ray enjoyed school dances and even prom.

“It was eccentric,” Ray described of their prom experiences. “JM was a popping school back then. We had a lot of spirit and a lot of good times. Hopefully, we can re-live it (at the adult prom).”

But Leah’s senior prom was different. They attended Ray’s basic training graduation in Oklahoma.

“It was very special in its own way but, of course, looking back on it, it’s a different memory than a lot of my classmates, of course, and I don’t regret it one bit,” Leah said. “But also having the opportunity to go back in time and re-do that is super fun.”

With “a backless dress and some beat up sneaks,” Leah jazzed through serving drinks with Fenstra and Monson at the glammed-up event. The couples opened the event venue in 2022 with weddings, private parties and public events.

Co-owner Leah Driscoll, left, works the bar during an Adult Prom on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at LC's Venue in downtown Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

LC's Venue is a natural rhythm with Fenstra sharing her financial and bartending skills, Leah her people and wedding passions, and Ray and Monson’s project capabilities. Ray also owns RED’s Outdoor Services and Fenstra owns First Steps Academy in Rochester.

Leah said the adult prom and Disabled American Veterans Charity event have shone as her favorite events.

“I think that we realized we had to grow up kind of young with him being active duty military (stationed at Fort Bliss),” Leah said. “He did tours overseas in Afghanistan and so he has seen a lot and done a lot and had to grow up a lot quicker than our peers.”

During his three years serving in the Army, Ray said, “It was difficult but it was well worth it. It set us both off on the right foot.” Leah pursued a nursing degree before they started their family, which has grown to four children.

Sandy Bigalk and Jay King of Rochester dance during an Adult Prom on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at LC's Venue in downtown Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

With each phase an adventure through life’s ups and downs, Leah said squeezing in “family time with our children” includes plenty of outdoor activities.

“We love being outdoors, so whether it’s doing sidewalk chalk or going sledding, snowmobiling … whatever we can do with the kids that we’re all spending time together,” Leah said. “It can be Friday night movie nights at home or it can be going to the trampoline park, it doesn’t matter, whatever makes the kids laugh and all of us be able to spend quality time together is definitely our favorite thing to do.”

At the adult prom, couples smiled and laughed during their favorite tunes like “Shut Up and Dance,” which brought the night’s first big crowd to the dance floor. As a first-time prom-goer, Sandy Bigalk said everyone’s outfits stole the spotlight.

The sparkly outfits, couples looking for a good time and fun moves helped create a space where people could “walk away having a night to remember,” Leah said.

As LC’s Venue has more events, including weddings and private parties this year, Ray said they’re “looking forward to all the times we can create here and with everyone else.”

Couples dance during an Adult Prom on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at LC's Venue in downtown Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

A couple is introduced in the Grand March during an Adult Prom on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at LC's Venue in downtown Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

People order drinks at the bar during an Adult Prom on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at LC's Venue in downtown Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Co-owners Leah and Ray Driscoll enter during the Grand March while hosting an Adult Prom on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at LC's Venue in downtown Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Couples dance during an Adult Prom on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at LC's Venue in downtown Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Jessica Janusz and her husband Winston of Rochester dance during an Adult Prom on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at LC's Venue in downtown Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

People dance during an Adult Prom on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at LC's Venue in downtown Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

People dance during an Adult Prom on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at LC's Venue in downtown Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

People dance during an Adult Prom on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at LC's Venue in downtown Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Jessica and Darin Grewe of Rochester dance during an Adult Prom on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at LC's Venue in downtown Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin