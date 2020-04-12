Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW EXPECTED TODAY INTO MONDAY... .SNOW WILL FALL ACROSS THE AREA TODAY INTO MONDAY, BEGINNING THIS MORNING ACROSS SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA AND NORTH-CENTRAL WISCONSIN. THE SNOW WILL THEN SLOWLY SPREAD SOUTH AND EAST ACROSS THE REST OF THE AREA THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WITH ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 10 INCHES IS EXPECTED TO STRETCH FROM NORTH-CENTRAL IOWA ACROSS SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA INTO NORTH-CENTRAL WISCONSIN. WITHIN THIS AREA, THE SNOW MAY FALL AT A RATE OF 1 INCH OR MORE PER HOUR THIS AFTERNOON INTO EARLY THIS EVENING. A FEW RUMBLES OF THUNDER ARE ALSO POSSIBLE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH WILL CREATE AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW THIS AFTERNOON INTO MONDAY. NEAR WHITEOUT CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE AT TIMES, ESPECIALLY AS THE SNOW FALLS HEAVIEST THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING. THIS SNOW WILL BE HEAVY AND WET. STAY HYDRATED AND TAKE FREQUENT BREAKS WHILE SHOVELING AND AVOID OVEREXERTION. IN ADDITION, THE HEAVY SNOW COULD CAUSE PROBLEMS FOR TEMPORARY TENTS AND MAY LEAD TO SOME TREE DAMAGE AND POWER OUTAGES. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 10 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN, NORTH CENTRAL IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...ESSENTIAL TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY, POSSIBLY WITH NEAR WHITEOUT CONDITIONS AT TIMES THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&