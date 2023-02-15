99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
High winds postpone Lake Pepin ice measurement surveys

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers measures Lake Pepin's ice thickness each February to estimate when barges can pass through the Upper Mississippi River.

Lake Pepin Ice Survey
Brandon Olson, right, a survey technician with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, drills a hole in the ice to measure the thickness as Bill Chelmowski, a boat operator with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, watches during a survey of Lake Pepin's ice thickness Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, near Lake City.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
February 15, 2023 12:25 PM

LAKE CITY — High winds kept the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from completing ice measurements on Lake Pepin on Wednesday.

A Corps spokesperson said the survey has been rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 17.

Measuring the ice's thickness in February helps the Corps estimate when barges can begin traveling through Lake Pepin and the Upper Mississippi River.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
