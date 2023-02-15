High winds postpone Lake Pepin ice measurement surveys
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers measures Lake Pepin's ice thickness each February to estimate when barges can pass through the Upper Mississippi River.
LAKE CITY — High winds kept the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from completing ice measurements on Lake Pepin on Wednesday.
A Corps spokesperson said the survey has been rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 17.
Measuring the ice's thickness in February helps the Corps estimate when barges can begin traveling through Lake Pepin and the Upper Mississippi River.
