Highs and lows of Superintendent Michael Munoz's 10-year tenure

Rochester School Board announces 7 candidates for superintendent

May 4, 2011

The Rochester School Board released the names of seven candidates for superintendent Tuesday night as the process of whittling the list to two or three finalists opens today with a first round of interviews.

The seven candidates include four current superintendents, one deputy superintendent, a chief academic officer, and a director of school administrators. Most work for Midwestern school districts in either Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa or Michigan. The closest comes from Albert Lea and the farthest is from Lakewood, Wash. They include six men and one woman.

Read the full story.

Rochester School Board selects Munoz for superintendent

May 13, 2011

The Rochester School Board on Friday morning selected finalist Michael Munoz for the position of superintendent.

The board plans to offer Munoz, the chief academic officer for Des Moines Public Schools, the position and enter into contract negotiations with him for a term that would begin July 1, according to a statement from the school district.

There was unanimous consensus among the board members to select Munoz, the statement said. The school board will appoint a subcommittee of three board members to negotiate with Munoz on a contract.

Read the full story.

First day on the job for Munoz

July 2, 2011

Although Friday marked Michael Munoz's first day as Rochester public schools superintendent, it's clear that the Munoz era was taking shape well before his official start date.

In a brief interview, Munoz, 54, revealed that the district has already moved to fill vacancies left by a rash of resignations and retirements, including a new director of human resources and two new elementary school principals.

"It did change a little bit my entry plan coming into the district," Munoz said, referring to the departure of half dozen district and school administrators. "I see it as an opportunity to possibly bring in some people that fit the type of leadership I'm looking for."

The 32-veteran educator also weighed in on other subjects, including his early plans for the district, moving to a new community and his first day as Rochester superintendent.

Read the full story.

Munoz superintendency: One year later

Aug. 8, 2012

It's not every day that you hear a person lay it on the line the way Rochester Superintendent Michael Munoz did last month.

At a recent school board meeting, Munoz sounded like a leader who was betting his superintendency on a $7 million proposal that included providing thousands of students with access to their own iPad tablets.

"(If) you don't get the (academic) outcomes that you want, I'm looking for a new job," Munoz told board members.

Yet Munoz made clear in a later interview that he didn't see his remark as that of a betting man. It was simply a statement of confidence. After spending the past year studying iPads and the impact they have had on learning in other districts, Munoz said he was simply expressing his strong belief that this was the right direction for Rochester public schools.

Read the full story.

Rochester school district aims to double choice programs/schools

May 22, 2014

Several weeks after revealing a major expansion of choice programs and schools was being weighed, Rochester Public Schools officials now are offering new details on that plan.

On Wednesday, the district posted on its website its proposal for doubling the number of choice schools and programs across the district, with the goal of balancing programming north and south of U.S. 14, a roadway that bisects the district.

If adopted, the proposal would signify the biggest expansion of choice schools in years, but officials also emphasize its implementation would unfold over several years, starting in fall 2015.

Read the full story.

Rochester superintendent apologizes for district email

Dec. 14, 2014

Rochester Superintendent Michael Munoz sent an email apology to district employees last week after an earlier cabinet-level email caused many teachers and staff to worry that a culture of spying and reporting on each other was being created.

The first email, reportedly sent out by the business office on Dec. 1, announced a new system for the public and employees to report instances of waste, fraud and abuse.

The starkly worded email listed several examples of things that could be reported, including "waste of district funds," "conflicts of interest," and "any violations of district policies and procedures." It also offered a website where employees could report observed violations.

But to many teachers and staff, the email appeared to convey and encourage a "Big Brother is watching" mentality.

Read the full story.

RPS, in a squeaker

Nov. 5, 2015

A levy request from Rochester Public Schools passed by a mere 239 votes on Tuesday, leaving school officials breathing a sigh of relief.

The 10-year, $9.61 million district request to voters to sustain its current programming levels garnered 50.6 percent of the votes, with almost a 30 percent turnout.

Overall, southeastern Minnesota voters were in a generous mood toward schools on Tuesday as a record number of school referendums were held statewide.

Read the full story.

Munoz: 'Communication got dropped' in gun incident at JM

Nov. 6, 2015

Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Michael Munoz said Friday that communication with the Rochester Police Department "got dropped a little bit" last week after what was believed to be a gun was reported on a school bus at John Marshall High School.

Munoz made the statement a week after the district faced criticism for its handling of a reported weapon on school property. An internal investigation recovered a BB gun, which resembled a pistol, from under a seat on a bus at Gibbs Elementary School.

The BB gun, believed to be an AirSoft pistol, remained at the school building until police were alerted to its presence about 48hours later.

"To be honest with you … there was a communication that got dropped a little bit, and since then we have had communication with the police department," Munoz told the Post-Bulletin. "That shouldn't happen again."

Read the full story.

OCR report: Black students face discipline disparity in Rochester schools

Nov. 14, 2015

Rochester Public Schools is making changes required by the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights after a five-year compliance review revealed that black students were being disproportionately disciplined.

Similar situations have been reported throughout the country, including in Minneapolis and St. Paul, as thousands of school districts have struggled to comply with the Civil Rights Act of1964. The Title VI issue prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color or national origin by recipients of federal financial assistance.

The Post-Bulletin recently obtained a copy of the OCR paperwork from Illinois, originally dated Sept. 9, that reveals the percentage of black students suspended is three times higher than their proportion in the student population.

Read the full story.

Schools extend Muñoz contract another year

Dec. 14, 2016

The Rochester School Board on Tuesday unanimously approved a $212,000, one-year extension of Superintendent Michael Muñoz's contract through the 2017-18 school year.

The extension offers Muñoz a slight raise from his previous salary of $208,000.

The superintendent was hired in 2011 and this is his fifth year as the district's superintendent.

Muñoz's first contract extension covered three years, but Board Chairman Gary Smith told the Post Bulletin in September that the one-year agreement shouldn't be perceived as the board having any less confidence in the superintendent than when it approved the three-year contract.

Read the full story.

Discipline equity should be community effort, superintendent says

March 29, 2017

After a seven-month hiatus, a community group set on ending the discipline disparity in Rochester Public Schools had its first meeting Tuesday night.

The "Community Focus Team" received a rundown of the progress that has been made by the school district so far and focused on the people, community groups and organizations it should reach out toto get involved in the district's equity efforts.

"It can't be just the school to address this," said Superintendent Michael Muñoz, asking the group of nearly 50 community members who else the district should partner with for its equity efforts. "Hopefully it's not only to get their input, but to invite them to help us."

Letters will be sent to these people and organizations to encourage their partnership with the district.

Read the full story.

Muñoz receives 3-year extension

Feb. 7, 2018

The Rochester School Board unanimously approved a contract extension Tuesday night for Superintendent Michael Muñoz that calls for three more years with annual raises.

The new contract was approved Tuesday night without discussion by the board in a decision that will bring Muñoz to the precipice of a 10-year run. He was hired by the district in March 2011.

"I think he's done a great job," said first-term board member Mark Schleusner. "I've been following Rochester Public Schools board for a long time, and I'm a new board member this year. I feel he's doing a really good job and he's open to feedback. I think it's a great thing for the district."

Read the full story.

Muñoz misses out on KC job, remains 'deeply committed' to RPS

Feb. 14, 2018

It appears Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Michael Munoz won't be heading south toward Kansas City.

During a special board meeting Monday night, Shawnee-Mission Public Schools named Mike Fulton, a school administrator from St. Louis, Mo., as the district's new superintendent. Muñoz was one of three finalists for the job.

On Feb. 10, Munoz and the other finalists had 90-minuteinterview sessions with members of that district's board, followed by a series of 30-minute community meet-and-greet sessions. The Shawnee-Mission district is located within the greater Kansas City metro area.

Read the full story.

RPS $180.9 million bond passes

Nov. 6, 2019

Rochester Public Schools administrators, staff and a committee of volunteers succeeded in convincing voters of the need for new schools to ease crowding.

The next task is to determine where one of those schools will be built.

That’s a task Rochester Schools Superintendent Michael Muñoz said he is glad to accept.

Read the full story.

RPS Superintendent gets contract extension through 2022

Sept. 17, 2020

Michael Muñoz will remain the superintendent of Rochester Public Schools through at least mid-2022.

The Rochester School Board approved Muñoz’s contract Tuesday with a 6-1 vote. Board member Melissa Amundsen voted against the contract’s approval, although she did not comment on the matter.

The contract initially was part of the board’s consent agenda, which includes a number of items such as meeting minutes, that can be approved as a group. Amundsen requested the contract be removed from the consent agenda so the board could vote on it separately.

Read the full story.

RPS superintendent apologizes for plagiarized letter

Nov. 30, 2020

Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Michael Muñoz has apologized to staff members in the district, acknowledging that he plagiarized a letter he sent over Thanksgiving.

"I want to say I am really sorry that I made the bad choice that I did to plagiarize the Thanksgiving letter that was sent to you last week," Muñoz said in his statement. "I know by doing this I have damaged your respect and trust in me."

According to a report from the online media outlet Med City Beat, Muñoz plagiarized essentially the whole letter, extracting elements from other sources, such as a superintendent in New York and school officials in Florida.

Read the full story.

Rochester School Board suspends superintendent Muñoz for five days

Dec. 9, 2020

The Rochester School Board unanimously voted Tuesday evening to suspend Superintendent Michael Muñoz for five days in response to a plagiarized letter he sent to the district's staff members over Thanksgiving.

School Board Chairwoman Deborah Seelinger said the board will work with the district's attorney to draft a letter to the superintendent, outlining the specifics of the suspension. She said the superintendent will go without pay for that period, or have his salary reduced by an equivalent amount.

"I think the board had a good discussion amongst ourselves, (and) a good discussion with the superintendent," Seelinger said. "I think that the resolution will speak for the full board. It was passed unanimously."

Read the full story.

Transcripts show further plagiarism by RPS Superintendent Michael Muñoz

Jan. 25, 2021

Multiple new accusations of plagiarism have arisen against Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Michael Muñoz.

The allegations indicate Muñoz has plagiarized at least one letter, multiple speeches, and a social media post over the span of more than a year. The new allegations have arrived in the wake of Muñoz admitting that he plagiarized the Thanksgiving letter he sent to staff in the district.

A parent in the district brought the new information to light after speaking with an RPS teacher, who had mentioned additional instances of plagiarism. The parent asked to remain anonymous so their children would not be targeted.

Read the full story.

Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Michael Muñoz resigns

Feb. 2, 2021

Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Michael Muñoz resigned his position with the school district on Tuesday night.

The School Board went into a closed session to discuss a personnel matter during its regular board meeting. Once members came out of the closed session — shortly after 11 p.m. — they unanimously voted to approve the resignation.

The resignation is effective June 30, 2021, meaning Muñoz will serve out the rest of the school year.

Read the full story.