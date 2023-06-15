Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Highway 14 J-Turn intersection to open Saturday near Byron

The project is an ongoing effort to improve safety on the Highway 14 corridor west of Rochester.

Drone - Highway 14 J-Turn
Construction of the new J-turn intersection continues on Highway 14 at Olmsted County Road 3 near Byron on Friday, June 2, 2023.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
Today at 12:40 PM

BYRON, Minn. — A new U.S. Highway 14 J-turn at Olmsted County Road 3 is scheduled to open Saturday, June 17, 2023, east of Byron.

The safety improvement project will help reduce right-angle and highway-speed crashes, which can result in serious injury or death, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The J-turn allows Highway 14 motorists to make left turns onto County Road 3. Motorists traveling on County Road 3 will not be able to directly cross Highway 14 but will follow designated median U-turn sections to make their turns.

Between 2018 and 2022, 20 crashes were reported at this intersection. One crash was fatal and 50% were right-angle crashes, according to MnDOT.

While the traffic lanes are fully opening on Saturday, the final work will be completed in the weeks ahead. The project is an ongoing effort to improve safety on the Highway 14 corridor west of Rochester. Cable median barriers have also been installed between Rochester and Byron to reduce median crossover head-on crashes.

The median at Olmsted County Road 44 and Seventh Street Northwest has been closed and a new interchange design is also underway for County Road 44.

MnDOT is scheduled to build a J-turn at Dodge County Road 9, install high-tension cable median barriers and repave the highway between Byron and Kasson in 2024.

How to drive through a J-turn

  • In a J-turn, drivers always make a right turn, followed by a U-turn.
  • If you are on County Road 3, you are not allowed to make direct left turns or directly cross Highway 14.
  • Motorists on County Road 3 are required to turn right and proceed into a turn lane in the median before they make a U-turn at a designated median opening.
  • If you are driving on Highway 14, you can use a designated left-turn lane to proceed to County Road 3 when it is safe to turn.
By Staff reports
