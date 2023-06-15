Highway 14 J-Turn intersection to open Saturday near Byron

BYRON, Minn. — A new U.S. Highway 14 J-turn at Olmsted County Road 3 is scheduled to open Saturday, June 17, 2023, east of Byron.

The safety improvement project will help reduce right-angle and highway-speed crashes, which can result in serious injury or death, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The J-turn allows Highway 14 motorists to make left turns onto County Road 3. Motorists traveling on County Road 3 will not be able to directly cross Highway 14 but will follow designated median U-turn sections to make their turns.

Between 2018 and 2022, 20 crashes were reported at this intersection. One crash was fatal and 50% were right-angle crashes, according to MnDOT.

While the traffic lanes are fully opening on Saturday, the final work will be completed in the weeks ahead. The project is an ongoing effort to improve safety on the Highway 14 corridor west of Rochester. Cable median barriers have also been installed between Rochester and Byron to reduce median crossover head-on crashes.

The median at Olmsted County Road 44 and Seventh Street Northwest has been closed and a new interchange design is also underway for County Road 44.

MnDOT is scheduled to build a J-turn at Dodge County Road 9, install high-tension cable median barriers and repave the highway between Byron and Kasson in 2024.

How to drive through a J-turn

