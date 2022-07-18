Highway 14 median closures begin July 25 in Rochester at Olmsted County Road 44, 7th St. NW
MnDOT maintenance crews will begin removing the medians July 25 and the work should be done in early August.
ROCHESTER — Motorists driving on U.S. Highway 14 west of Rochester will encounter lane closures beginning July 25, 2022, while Minnesota Department of Transportation crews are closing the medians at Olmsted County Road 44 and 7th Street Northwest, according to a MnDOT statement.
MnDOT maintenance crews will begin removing the medians July 25 and the work should be done in early August.
The closures are being done to remove the option for traffic to cross Highway 14 at these two intersections, reducing the chance of right-angle, high-speed crashes. These types of crashes often cause serious injuries or death.
MnDOT’s decision to close the two medians is an interim safety measure until an interchange crossing can be funded at County Road 44. MnDOT and Olmsted County are working in partnership on a design and will have plans ready whenever funding might be secured.
Here is what to expect from MnDOT crews the following week:
ADVERTISEMENT
- Permanently close the median at 7th Street Northwest.
- Vehicles on 7th Street Northwest will not be able to cross Highway 14 but will be able to make a right turn onto Highway 14.
- Vehicles traveling eastbound on Highway 14 will be able to make right turn exits off the highway onto 7th Street Northwest.
- Vehicles traveling westbound on Highway 14 will not be able to make left turn exits onto 7th Street Northwest.
- Permanently close the median at Highway 14 and Olmsted County Road 44.
- Vehicles on County Road 44 will not be able to cross Highway 14, but vehicles will be able to make right turns onto Highway 14.
- Vehicles traveling on Highway 14 will be able to take right-turn exits onto County Road 44, but left turns will not be allowed.
- Construct a
reduced conflict intersection
at Highway 14 and Olmsted County Road 3 in 2023.
- Interim safety changes will be installed this summer, such as the installation of flashing warning signs to alert drivers at the intersection, to help draw a driver’s attention to the cross traffic at the intersection.
- Once the RCI is constructed in 2023, vehicles will exit and enter Highway 14 and will only be able to cross the roadway at designated U-turn sections.
- Delay the closure of Country Club Road until after the RCI at Olmsted County Road 3 is constructed in 2023.
- Continue with the installation of the
high-tension cable median barriers
along the Highway 14 ditch in 2023.
- This change will not affect safety at intersections, but can significantly reduce head-on cross-over crashes, which often result in serious injuries or death.