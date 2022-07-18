Highway 14 median closures begin July 25 in Rochester at Olmsted County Road 44, 7th St. NW

ROCHESTER — Motorists driving on U.S. Highway 14 west of Rochester will encounter lane closures beginning July 25, 2022, while Minnesota Department of Transportation crews are closing the medians at Olmsted County Road 44 and 7th Street Northwest, according to a MnDOT statement.

MnDOT maintenance crews will begin removing the medians July 25 and the work should be done in early August.

The closures are being done to remove the option for traffic to cross Highway 14 at these two intersections, reducing the chance of right-angle, high-speed crashes. These types of crashes often cause serious injuries or death.

MnDOT’s decision to close the two medians is an interim safety measure until an interchange crossing can be funded at County Road 44. MnDOT and Olmsted County are working in partnership on a design and will have plans ready whenever funding might be secured.

Here is what to expect from MnDOT crews the following week:



