Highway 14 near Byron down to single lanes starting May 30

BYRON, Minn. — U.S. Highway 14 will be down to a single lane while construction continues on a J-turn.

The single-lane roadways will begin Tuesday, May 30, 2023, and will continue for about two weeks. The lane closures will be at Highway 14 and Olmsted County Road 3, east of Byron.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the single lane roadways “will be in effect on both sides of County Road 3 and Highway 14 until Monday, June 12.”

County Road 3 remains closed and detoured at Highway 14. Motorists wanting to cross Highway 14 at County Road 3 or enter Highway 14 from County Road 3 will follow these detour routes:



Motorists north of Highway 14 will take 7th Street Northeast west to 10th Avenue Northeast south to Highway 14.

Motorists south of Highway 14 will take Country Club Road/ Olmsted Co. Rd. 34 west to 10th Avenue Southeast to Highway 14.

The detours will be in effect through mid-June, when construction is expected to be completed.