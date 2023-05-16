99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Highway 52 crash injures 2 near Chatfield on Monday evening

A driver and juvenile passenger were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Chatfield map.png
By Rebecca Mitchell
Today at 1:45 PM

CHATFIELD TOWNSHIP — Two people were injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 52 between Chatfield and Fountain on Monday evening, May 15, 2023.

A 2008 Chevy Silverado was driving west on 300th Street and a 2021 Dodge Challenger was driving south on Highway 52 when the vehicles collided in the intersection, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The 38-year-old driver of the Challenger, Amy Lynn Sinnwell of Rochester, had non-life threatening injuries. A 10-year-old passenger was also transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

Find more news important to you

The 31-year-old driver of the Silverado, Tayler J Shaw of Chatfield, was uninjured in the crash, according to the report.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Chatfield Fire Department and Chatfield Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.

By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in feature reporting as well as enhancing online articles. Readers can reach Rebecca at 507-285-7681 or rmitchell@postbulletin.com.
