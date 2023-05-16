Highway 52 crash injures 2 near Chatfield on Monday evening

CHATFIELD TOWNSHIP — Two people were injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 52 between Chatfield and Fountain on Monday evening, May 15, 2023.

A 2008 Chevy Silverado was driving west on 300th Street and a 2021 Dodge Challenger was driving south on Highway 52 when the vehicles collided in the intersection, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The 38-year-old driver of the Challenger, Amy Lynn Sinnwell of Rochester, had non-life threatening injuries. A 10-year-old passenger was also transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

The 31-year-old driver of the Silverado, Tayler J Shaw of Chatfield, was uninjured in the crash, according to the report.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Chatfield Fire Department and Chatfield Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.