News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Highway 52 crash near Zumbrota injuries 2 people, shuts down part of highway

The crash occurred after a vehicle attempted to make a u-turn in the northbound lane and collided with a semi-truck also heading north on Highway 52.

Screenshot (120).png
Emergency crews on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 52 near Zumbrota that's shut down the northbound lanes of the highway between 480th Street and Highway 60.<br/>
Contributed / MnDOT
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
May 27, 2022 07:44 PM
PINE ISLAND TOWNSHIP — A two-vehicle crash on Highway 52 on Friday, May 27, 2022, injured two people and shut down a portion of the highway.

Patricia Ann Heath, 83, of Rochester, was driving a 2016 Toyota Camry and making a u-turn in the northbound lanes of Highway 52 at milepost 76 at 3:27 p.m. when it collided with a 2015 Volvo VN Tractor truck also heading north, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Heath and the driver of the semi-truck — Alishire Abdi Mahamed, 36, of St. Cloud, Minn. — were taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital - Saint Marys campus with non-life threatening injuries.

The northbound lanes on Highway 52 between 480th Street and Highway 60 (near Zumbrota) are currently closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation's website.

Click here to get live traffic updates from MnDOT's website.

The Zumbrota Police Department, Zumbrota Ambulance, Zumbrota Fire Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash.

