Highway 52 overnight lane closures start May 21 in Rochester

ROCHESTER — The Minnesota Department of Transportation is closing lanes overnight on May 21, 23 and 24 to clean bridges on U.S. Highway 52.

The work will take place from 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. on May 21, 23 and 24. Bridge maintenance crews sweep up sand, debris and other materials that accumulated during the winter before crews use fresh water in high-pressure pumps to spray down the gutter lines and joints, according to MnDOT.

The lane closures will cause traffic delays. Flaggers directing traffic will be in some areas and there will be short-term ramp closures in the Civic Center Drive area during the overnight hours.

The work locations include:



Highway 52 from 55th Street Northwest to the Highway 52/Highway 63 interchange in south Rochester, as well as on Highway 63 north of 40th Street and on Olmsted County Road 22 over U.S. Highway 14 west.

Over the three nights, the crews will clean 25 bridges. The spring maintenance crews flush over 400 bridges in Southeast Minnesota, according to MnDOT.

For more information on traffic and road conditions, visit 511mn.org.