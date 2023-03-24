Highway 63 closed due to crash north of Rochester

POTSDAM TOWNSHIP — A crash on U.S. Highway 63 has closed the highway in both directions on Friday afternoon, March 24, 2023.

Emergency personnel are responding to the crash involving an unknown number of vehicles. The highway is closed between 105th Street Northeast and White Bridge Road Northeast near Potsdam. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has a detour route on Minnesota Highway 247, 75th Street Northeast and Olmsted County Road 11 Northeast.

The road closure is expected through 4 p.m. Friday.

Detour for Hwy 63 crash north of #rochmn is: northbound traffic -- east on 75th Street at Hwy 63, north on Olmsted County Rd 11, west on Hwy 247. Southbound traffic follows in reverse. Expect detour through afternoon. https://t.co/qJyUhnVrUa — MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) March 24, 2023

