Highway 63 closed due to crash north of Rochester

The road closure is expected through 4 p.m. Friday.

Highway 63 Reroute.PNG
A crash on U.S. Highway 63 between 105th Street Northeast and White Bridge Road Northeast near Potsdam has closed the highway in both directions on Friday afternoon, March 24, 2023.
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Transporation
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Today at 1:22 PM

POTSDAM TOWNSHIP — A crash on U.S. Highway 63 has closed the highway in both directions on Friday afternoon, March 24, 2023.

Emergency personnel are responding to the crash involving an unknown number of vehicles. The highway is closed between 105th Street Northeast and White Bridge Road Northeast near Potsdam. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has a detour route on Minnesota Highway 247, 75th Street Northeast and Olmsted County Road 11 Northeast.

The road closure is expected through 4 p.m. Friday.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
