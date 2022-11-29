Highway 63 intersection crash injures 2 drivers in Spring Valley on Monday
Both drivers were transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-St. Marys.
SPRING VALLEY — A Spring Valley crash injured two drivers on Monday afternoon, Nov. 28, 2022.
A 16-year-old male was driving a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix east on Main Street when it crashed in the intersection with a 2012 Dodge Caravan driving north on U.S. Highway 63, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The driver of the Caravan, Terry Winjum Allard, 62, of Grand Meadow had non-life threatening injuries.
Both drivers were transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-St. Marys, according to the report.
The intersection was briefly shut down, according to radio traffic on the incident. The Spring Valley Fire Department and Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash.
