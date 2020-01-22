CLAREMONT — Building a new road starts with chainsaws and bulldozers.
At least that was the case Monday when work began on the new U.S. Highway 14 project between Owatonna and Dodge Center. Crews began by clearing trees and brush along the new path of the road, said Mike Dougherty, spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Transportation, District 6.
"The ground is so frozen there's not a lot they can do," he said. "You see a lot of jobs where there are trees that need to be cleared, so you do it now."
In addition to helping prep the path for the spring, when earth work can be done on the project, clearing trees helps avoid a bat migration period that starts in April, Dougherty said. The bats will nest in the trees, so if the trees along the path of the project are cleared before the migration period, the bats won't be disturbed.
Dougherty said the tree and brush clearing should be completed by February, but winter weather might push the completion date into March.
"They just need to finish this so they can start doing earth work as soon as possible once spring arrives," he said.
The Highway 14 project will expand the road from two to four lanes between Dodge Center and Owatonna over a 12.5-mile stretch. Work is expected to kick into high gear late this spring and will continue through 2022, though traffic is expected on the new route at some point in 2021, according to a statement from MnDOT.
When completed, Highway 14 will be a four-lane road continuously from Rochester to Mankato. The project is intended to improve the traffic capacity, driver safety, travel times and access between Rochester and Owatonna, as well as the I-35 corridor, according to a statement from MnDOT.
The expansion area will follow a new route for Highway 14, staying south of the railroad tracks on the west side of the project then south of Claremont before connecting where the road is already four lanes west of Dodge Center.
Shafer Contracting is the contractor for the $107,997,119 construction contract for the Highway 14 expansion project.