The Minnesota Historical Society plans to keep its sites closed through the end of June, according to a statement from the state organization that operates museums and historical sites across Minnesota.
The closure is a response to the ongoing concerns over maintaining social distancing practices in public locations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The continued closure also means the historical society will furlough 274 staff members May 1 through June 30. That's just less than half the MNHS workforce, with the public-facing and part-time staff members most affected. All staff will be paid through the end of April.
"Our talented and dedicated employees are the heart of our organization, so this is a painful decision," said Kent Whitworth, director and CEO of MNHS. "We are doing all we can to support our colleagues, including extending health benefits during their furlough. We look forward to reopening our doors and welcoming the public back into our museums, historic sites and library."
There are 26 Historical Society sites around the state, including the Historic Forestville in rural Fillmore County.
Forestville is a turn of the 20th century town that includes a bridge, farm and homestead, family home and businesses, including a general store filled with original 19th-century merchandise.
The Historical Society had earlier instituted hiring and spending freezes to help save on spending during this time of closure of businesses across the state to help maintain social distancing.