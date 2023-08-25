Historic Southwest and Folwell neighborhoods dominate zoning map concerns

ROCHESTER — Residential changes south of Second Street Southwest dominated discussions of proposed Rochester zoning map revisions Thursday.

Neighbors in the Historic Southwest and Folwell Neighborhoods, as well as some to the north in Kutzky Park, voiced concerns about greater potential for housing density being proposed.

“What’s scaring me is that every time I turn around there is a change to the zoning, and I’ve only been here five years,” said Folwell resident Susan Wescott, pointing to the most recent change that is adding rowhomes behind her house.

While building code updates wouldn’t allow the same complex to be constructed today, neighbors cited worries about the potential for smaller rental complexes to be sandwiched between homes listed on the National Historic Register.

Some residents said they felt the neighborhood was being targeted, voicing anger at past decisions, and others pointed to anxiety linked to uncertain future for their neighborhood.

Rochester City Council member Mark Bransford said he heard the concerns, but will need time to process them.

“I think there is going to be a significant amount of opposition to the amount of density,” he said following a two-hour open house that drew more than 50 attendees.

The event at 125 Live provided residents a chance to review the proposed map changes and Community Development staff time to offer insights into the process that has its roots dating back to 2014, when the city launched an effort to update its comprehensive plan.

Years in the making

“The comprehensive plan is essentially a vision for strategic growth throughout the city and a guiding document,” Community Development Planner Ed Caples said, pointing out the plan includes a land-use map that defines expectations for future development.

The updated comprehensive plan spurred some new zoning, as well as work on a new unified development code, which was implemented this year.

Residents look over dosplays and discuss proposed Rochester zoning map changes with Community Development staff on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, during an open house at 125 Live. Randy Petersen/Post Bulletin

The comprehensive plan updates pointed to the need for zoning map changes, but Caples said consultants advised against doing the code and map updates in tandem.

“People will focus on the map, and not necessarily the development standards,” he said.

When Community Development staff launched work on the map revisions in March, they included the southwest Rochester residential changes with the encouragement of City Council members.

Bransford said he expected to see some changes, but not as much as is being proposed, with the higher residential density stretching south to Sixth Street Southwest.

While other attendees at the open house were there to question changes in other parts to the city – from ag land that was proposed to change to residential zoning along Marion Road that would reduce allowable density – the heated discussions tended to center around the proposed southwest Rochester changes.

Tweaks expected

Caples said some tweaks will be considered in the next three weeks, before the proposed map changes are presented to the Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission on Sept. 13 for review and eventually considered by the Rochester City Council for final adoption, which is tentatively slated for Oct. 2.

Changes will likely include an adjustment in the southwest area, specifically along approximately four blocks on Third Street Southwest, east of the St. Marys Hospital campus.

Sundeep Khosla, a resident of the Historic Southwest Neighborhood, living along the street objected to a proposed shift from zoning restricted to single-family homes to potential mixed-use development, and middle ground has been proposed.

The planned tweak would match the zoning change south of Third Street and around much of St. Marys Hospital, which adds some housing flexibility while maintaining a lower density level.

“That was a modest victory,” Khosla said, adding that neighbors are still concerned about the potential encroachment of development on the historic neighborhood.

“I just think it’s shortsighted of the city to take this really kind of historic heritage part of town … with a very residential nice neighborhood and build apartment buildings and all these other things,” he said. “It would change the complexion of the neighborhood.”

Wescott, who lives on the other side of the hospital campus, said she shares the concern, since the same change is projected to surround her home.

“The sense is the city (council) is going to approve whatever comes their way, and they are always going to be pushing the limits of zoning,” she said.

For some southwest residents, there could be some added protections on the way.

The city’s Heritage Preservation Commission asked Molly Patterson-Lungren, Rochester’s heritage preservation and urban design coordinator, to prepare documentation to consider placing a Pill Hill district on the city’s historic inventory, which could add some protections for historic homes.

Deputy Director of Community Development Ryan Yetzer suggested residents consider putting their homes on the historic inventory, if they deemed them important enough to protect.

However, he predicted many potential development changes related to the proposed zoning changes will take time, based on property values and other aspects of the neighborhood.

“Zoning doesn’t change what’s happening now,” he said. “It changes the next life of a property.”

