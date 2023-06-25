Historic status on two Rochester parks is under review

ROCHESTER — A request to dedicate a Rochester city park as a historic landmark will be followed by a call to remove another from the list of potential landmarks.

The Rochester City Council will consider a proposal to dedicate a portion of Silver Lake Park as a city-designated landmark on Monday, June 26. The request includes the portion of the park north of Seventh Street Northeast.

The city’s Heritage Preservation Commission recommended the park be deemed a landmark in October, seeking to ensure the dam and size of the lake are documented as contributing factors of the park’s history.

The recommendation comes as a variety of changes have been discussed for the park, including replacing the dam structure and expanding pedestrian and bike trails within the park. Other changes are identified in an updated master plan.

A landmark designation study suggests the park property meets two of the city’s adopted criteria for historic significance — its connection to development of the city and its characteristics as a feature of the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

The park, which was developed in the 1930s, was financed primarily through Great Depression-era federal work-relief, and the park’s status as a physical feature for surrounding neighborhoods and connection to well-traveled routes through the city are considered as significant for the historic consideration.

A public hearing is scheduled during the council’s 7 p.m. meeting Monday to provide time for residents to weigh in on whether the park should be considered a historic landmark. While the status doesn’t bar changes to the park, it does create an additional layer of review of significant alterations.

Following the discussion of Silver Lake Park, the council will be asked to remove Soldiers Field Memorial Park from the city’s list of potential landmarks.

The Heritage Preservation Commission split 4-3 in May, when it sought to keep the park on the list of potential landmarks to be reviewed at a later date, but Rochester Parks and Recreation has appealed the decision, citing a recent federal study that indicates the park does not merit historic status.

The study was conducted in connection to federal funds, which are part of a planned $20.1 million in park upgrades that include the creation of a new water park.

Rochester Parks and Forestry Division Head Mike Nigbur has said changes to the park over the years led state and federal officials to determine the park lacks historic integrity, but a change in designation is unlikely to alter the use of the park land. He said the funds being spent on the park show the city’s dedication to maintaining it as a recreational area.

Two Rochester residents — John Kruesel and Kevin Lund — have opposed removing the park from a list of approximately 100 properties to be reviewed, citing the park’s status in the city, as well as the fact that it was the location for a 1934 speech by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

Before the council considers the appeal, it will hold a public hearing to gather comments related to the proposal to remove the park from the list of historic landmarks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The council will also consider a third request linked to the city’s historic landmarks. Dale Goodfriend has requested the city designate his home at 617 Ninth Ave. SW as a historic landmark.

The house, which was built by Harold Crawford, is part of the Pill Hill Historic District. It will also be the subject of a public hearing before the council considers action on Goodfriend’s request.

The three hearings are part of the council meeting set for 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center.

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of June 19 include:

Rochester



City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

City Council, 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the Government Center. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

Heritage Preservation Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers of the Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

Olmsted County



New commissioner introduction to County Parks, 4 p.m. Tuesday at a to-be-determined location.

Rochester-Olmsted Council of Governments, noon Wednesday in conference room 186 at 2122 Campus Drive SE in Rochester.

Rochester Public Schools



ADVERTISEMENT