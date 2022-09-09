SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, September 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Historic vessel sails into Red Wing this month to promote abolition of nuclear weapons

The Golden Rule will arrive in Red Wing on Sept. 29 with tours in the evening and throughout the day on Sept. 30.

unnamed.jpg
The anti-nuclear weapons sailboat Golden Rule will sail into Red Wing on Sept. 29, 2022.
Contributed / Golden Rule Project
By Staff reports
September 09, 2022 03:24 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

RED WING — A sailboat with a long history of anti-nuclear weapon advocacy will visit Red Wing later this month.

The Golden Rule, a 34-foot-long wooden vessel recently restored by Veterans For Peace , will make its port-of-call at Red Wing's Levee Park on Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. Tours of the boat begin that day from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., then continue on Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Also Read
DMC Destination Medical Center logo
Local
'Big Dig' event offers chance to dig into sand pile, as well as plans for Discovery Walk
Destination Medical Center project spurs plan for Sept. 17 family-friendly event.
September 09, 2022 02:13 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
a0d28429e6a1c6b445a78eea2caf6e9a.jpg
Local
Rochester man who died in plane crash remembered as hard worker with a smile
Ethan Smith, 20, of Rochester, is being remembered as the kind of person who would give you the shirt off his back.
September 08, 2022 12:48 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

A presentation about the Golden Rule's history is set for Sept. 30 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Central Park band shell.

The vessel is known for its part in protesting nuclear weapons testing in the 1940s and 1950s. In 1958, Quaker peace activists set off from Los Angeles in the Golden Rule with the intention to travel to the Marshall Islands and interfere with the United States' nuclear testing there. While the activists were arrested in Honolulu and could not finish their journey, the incident called attention to the dangers of nuclear testing.

In 2010, Veterans For Peace and Quakers began restoring the derelict Golden Rule, and in 2015, the vessel set sail again to advocate against nuclear warfare.

ADVERTISEMENT

Red Wing is just one of the Golden Rule's 100 stops on its 15-month "Great Loop" voyage around the United States.

“We are sailing for a nuclear-free world and a peaceful, sustainable future,” project manager Helen Jaccard said via a press release. “Our mission is all the more urgent now that the two nuclear superpowers are confronting one another in Ukraine, greatly increasing the possibility of nuclear war.”

Related Topics: RED WING-WELCHMISSISSIPPI RIVERHISTORYEVENTS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
image002.png
Local
Riverland Community College president to retire next year
President Adenuga Atewologun has worked in higher education for four decades and will have led the college for 10 years when he retires next year.
September 09, 2022 03:26 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
20220909_134150.jpg
Business
Tooling up: Farrell Equipment is the new owner of Thomas Tool & Supply
Farrell Equipment & Supply, a regional construction supply firm, has a larger tool box after adding Minnesota’s Thomas Tool & Supply dealerships to its portfolio in a deal that closed on Sept. 1, 2022. Both Farrell and Thomas have facilities in Rochester.
September 09, 2022 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
True Queens Boutique
Business
From pop-up shops to downtown Rochester, Christina Jones is finally living her fashion store dream
After years of testing her business as a pop-up across Rochester, Christina Jones is finally living her dream with her new boutique store True Queens on North Broadway.
September 09, 2022 12:04 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Heard Around Rochester Podcast logo
Business
Heard Around Rochester: Mayo Clinic receives federal grant; Fiddlehead closes original location
New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.
September 09, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger