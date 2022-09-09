Historic vessel sails into Red Wing this month to promote abolition of nuclear weapons

RED WING — A sailboat with a long history of anti-nuclear weapon advocacy will visit Red Wing later this month.

The Golden Rule, a 34-foot-long wooden vessel recently restored by Veterans For Peace , will make its port-of-call at Red Wing's Levee Park on Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. Tours of the boat begin that day from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., then continue on Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

A presentation about the Golden Rule's history is set for Sept. 30 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Central Park band shell.

The vessel is known for its part in protesting nuclear weapons testing in the 1940s and 1950s. In 1958, Quaker peace activists set off from Los Angeles in the Golden Rule with the intention to travel to the Marshall Islands and interfere with the United States' nuclear testing there. While the activists were arrested in Honolulu and could not finish their journey, the incident called attention to the dangers of nuclear testing.

In 2010, Veterans For Peace and Quakers began restoring the derelict Golden Rule, and in 2015, the vessel set sail again to advocate against nuclear warfare.

Red Wing is just one of the Golden Rule's 100 stops on its 15-month "Great Loop" voyage around the United States.

“We are sailing for a nuclear-free world and a peaceful, sustainable future,” project manager Helen Jaccard said via a press release. “Our mission is all the more urgent now that the two nuclear superpowers are confronting one another in Ukraine, greatly increasing the possibility of nuclear war.”