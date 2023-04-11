99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
History center and nature center bus options: Add costs or alter planned routes

Transit staff provided the Rochester City Council with options for tweaking the five-year plan to add potential connections to the History Center of Olmsted County and Quarry Hill Nature Center.

Rochester Public Transit
A Rochester Public Transit bus along Second Street Southwest in downtown Rochester on Monday, July 25, 2022.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Today at 7:04 PM

ROCHESTER — Options for expanding city bus service to the History Center of Olmsted County could be done by reducing a planned service extension in Southwest Rochester or increasing the annual cost of another planned service upgrade.

Transit and Parking Systems Manager Ia Xiong said whether the proposed changes could be maintained would likely depend on the number of riders using the bus.

“If we were to put something in place that has low ridership, we’d need to look at it,” she said.

The potential revisions to proposed future bus routes stem from requests made last year when the Rochester City Council approved a five-year transit development plan.

Wayne Gannaway, executive director of the History Center of Olmsted County, said the bus link is crucial to ensure residents have equitable access to the center.

“We are denying them access to public humanities, their own history,” he said during the Dec. 5, 2022, public hearing related to the transit plan.

He was joined by six other residents who asked the council to consider options for extending the bus service. Several of the residents also asked for consideration of a route to Quarry Hills Nature Center on the other side of the city.

Xiong said a current bus route already has a stop within walking distance to the city park, but a slight modification could reduce the walk down to roughly a half mile.

“When transit is considered, we usually look at a one-mile radius,” she said.

Another option could provide service to the nature center’s front doo, but would increase the cost of a proposed route to the Century Hills neighborhood, while also increasing travel time.

While the proposed changes could take place within the next five years, Rochester resident Barry Skolnick said it’s something he’s been asking for nearly as long.

“I’ve been trying to get a bus to the History Center and also to Quarry Hill ever since I was chair of the advisory (board) on transit, about five and a half years ago,” he said during the December council meeting.

He said he believes ridership will support a change, which will help support the history center and nature center.

“It helps the history center expand, and it will eventually help Quarry Hill expand, because people will go there,” he said.

Xiong said transit staff stand by the plan approved last year without the two added connections, but she said they are also ready to work on tweaking the plan, if the council wants revisions.

Council members proposed some options that could extend one proposed history center route to connect to more riders, but doing so could have added costs.

“This was swapping one stop for another stop,” Public Works Director Wendy Turri said of the staff proposal to drop a proposed expansion along Mayowood Road.

While no decisions were made and other options could be considered, council member Patrick Keane urged caution, based on the fact that current bus service is funded through ridership fees and state and federal funds.

“I am not looking forward to the day when you come back and say the (property tax) levy needs to start paying for the system,” he told Xiong, regarding potential expansion of the system.

Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
