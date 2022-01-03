SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

History center lands $237,265 grant to rehabilitate the George Stoppel smokehouse

Award from Minnesota Historical Society will help fund first project in planned $2.3 million multi-phase restoration of the historic farmstead.

061521-stoppel-farm-7954.jpg
The History Center of Olmsted County has applied for funding to repair several structures and features of the Stoppel Farm. The smokehouse, seen behind the home, will be renovated with the help of a $237,265 Minnesota Historical & Cultural Heritage Grant.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 03, 2022 04:27 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — A $237,265 Minnesota Historical & Cultural Heritage Grant will help rehabilitate the smokehouse on the George Stoppel Farm.

The Minnesota Historical Society has awarded the legacy grant to the History Center of Olmsted County for the project estimated to cost $337,265, which means the center will match the grant award with $100,000.

The Stoppel Farmstead on the history center's grounds consists of a barn, a shed, a silo, the stone house and two manmade caves.

The farmstead was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1975 for its historical significance in the areas of architecture, agriculture and immigration. The History Center of Olmsted County purchased the property in 1972.

George and his brother, Franz Joseph Stoppel, immigrated to the United States from Germany in the mid-19th century. In 1856, they arrived in Rochester and set up neighboring farms.

The caves were created sometime between 1856 and 1890, with the George Stoppel barn and stone house built between 1869 and 1874.

While each of the historic buildings require major repairs, the smokehouse foundation is beginning to fail, making it especially urgent. Work is expected to begin in spring 2022 and be completed before the end of the year.

The center has plans for a multi-phase, multi-year restoration project of the farmstead, which is expected to cost $2.3 million.

