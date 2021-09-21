Hog confinement fire forces Mower County residents in the area to evacuate

MOWER COUNTY - A hog confinement fire near Adams, Minn., Tuesday afternoon required nearby residents to initially evacuate from the area while fire departments worked to put the fire out.

The Mower County Sheriff's Office received a structure fire call regarding a hog confinement fire at 3:37 p.m. on the 70000 block of 110 Street. The building had received chemical treatment earlier in the day, which indicated the possibility of a chemical release. The building was unoccupied and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Nearby residents within the affected area were evacuated. Residents, at this time, are returning to their homes, and there is no longer a concern in the area. Residents are advised, however, to not travel in the area of the fire while crews continue to extinguish it.

The Adams, Leroy, Rose Creek and Staceyville fire departments, along with the Mower County Sheriff's Office, responded to the fire.