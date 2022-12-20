Hokah family displaced after semi crashes into home

HOKAH, Minn. — A Hokah family is searching for a new place to live after a semi truck crashed into their rental home Monday evening.

A semi tractor-trailer carrying a 40,000-pound load crashed into the house at 21 Mill St. around 6 p.m. Monday. Jessica McFarland and her 10-year-old son, Detton, were at home when the crash happened. Jessica's husband, David McFarland, was not home at that time.

"Detton and I were just settling down to watch some TV when I heard a commotion outside," Jessica McFarland said. "Heard a horn, a long horn beeping. I heard brakes squealing. I heard a bump, then a crash ... and then it shook the whole house."

It sounded as if a bomb went off, she said. After the impact, McFarland said someone knocked on the door and told her she needed to get out of the house.

"I could hear voices on the other side of the street telling me there's diesel fuel pouring out," McFarland said. "And the electrical line above my house was on fire because the semi truck ran into my meter on my house."

ADVERTISEMENT

Grabbing the closest shoes and coats available, McFarland and her son left through the front door. She took Detton to a neighbor's house before seeing the full extent of the crash.

"I stepped back outside to talk to the police and try and figure out what was going on, what their next step was, because at that point, I wasn't thinking the house was that bad," she said. "But it wasn't until I walked around the house and saw the damage that I realized the house — there wasn't any saving it."

While McFarland, her son and the semi truck driver walked away without any injuries, the house was far from unscathed. The impact cracked the ceiling, broke several windows and shifted the walls off of the home's foundation. McFarland said the property — where her family has lived for over eight years — has been condemned, making it too unsafe to go inside and retrieve any belongings. It's scheduled to be demolished on Monday.

"The back wall, on the other side of the semi, the crack has grown and it is leaning more precariously," McFarland said. "So it is very possible that it's just gonna go."

Additionally, the McFarlands have found only one of their two cats after the crash. McFarland believes the other cat is still on the second floor of the house.

Stacy Howard, a family friend, said she was driving back to Hokah from La Crescent on Monday evening when she saw the damage.

"Had I not been stuck behind a slow line of traffic, I would have been coming up the hill about the same time that the semi came crashing down," Howard said. "When I pulled into Kwik Trip to grab something ... all of a sudden, everyone's like 'Oh my God, look up the road.'"

Howard said she called Jessica McFarland right away to see if she and her family were OK. On Tuesday morning, Howard launched a GoFundMe campaign to help the McFarlands secure new housing and replace their belongings.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's just eating at me because it's Christmas in five days," Howard said. "I'm a renter. We've been here about the same (amount of) time, and I just couldn't fathom something like this happening to my family."

Howard said she launched the campaign between getting her daughter ready for school and going to her 8 a.m. shift at Kwik Trip. As of 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, more than 50 donors have contributed $2,530 toward the family through GoFundMe.

"I am blown away," Howard said. "I don't even know what number to put (on the campaign) — you can't put a number on something like this, you know?"

McFarland said the amount of support her family has received has been overwhelming.

"The amount of people that have reached out, asking for anything they can do to help, has been amazing," McFarland said. "The support and the community has just been really phenomenal. ... That has been really good, the shining light in the whole thing, I guess."

The house at 21 Mill St. has previously suffered collisions from vehicles traveling downhill, Howard said. Two boulders were placed near the property several years ago to prevent crashes.

"This time, it's just the boulders didn't do any justice," Howard said.